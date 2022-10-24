Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars 2022 (Season 1): Where to follow the contestants on Instagram?

Season 1 of Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars 2022 debuted on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 8:00 ET/PT on CW, featuring reality stars, athletes, and actors as celebrity contestants on the show.

In every episode of Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars, viewers will see two celebrities train with Criss Angel and learn “his award-winning, revolutionary magic to compete and create a mind-blowing series of magic performances."

They will then be judged by a panel of three judges - number one magician on the planet Criss Angel, Emmy (R) Award-winning comedian Loni Love, and master magician Lance Burton - on Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars.

Read on to learn about the Instagram accounts of celebrity contestants competing on the show to win the coveted Golden Wand on each episode of Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars.

Instagram accounts of Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars celebrity contestants

1) Cynthia Bailey - @cynthiabailey

Cynthia Denise Bailey is an American model, reality television personality, and actress born and raised in Alabama. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star moved to New York City at 18 to pursue a modeling career. She is now all set to showcase her magic skills on Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars in front of the judges.

2) Brec Bassinger - @brecbassinger

DC’s Stargirl Brec Bassinger is an American actress best known for her recurring role as Emma in The Haunted Hathaways. She has even starred as Bella Dawson in the 2015–2016 Nickelodeon series Bella and the Bulldogs. The actress is now once again ready to wow the judges with her performance on Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars.

3) Michael Ian Black - @michaelianblack

Wet Hot American Summer actor Michael Ian Black is an American comedian, writer, and director best known for his comedic roles in Michael & Michael Have Issues, The State, Viva Variety, Stella, and Another Period, among others. He is now ready to exhibit his magic skills on Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars.

4) Corbin Bleu - @corbinbleu

Actor Corbin Bleu Reivers, professionally known as Corbin Bleu, is also a singer. He made his acting debut in 2004 with the adventure comedy Catch That Kid. He has since appeared in various shows, including the Discovery Kids drama series Flight 29 Down and High School Musical.

5) Miles Brown - @milesbrown

Miles Brown is a 17-year-old actor and rapper known by the stage name Baby Boogaloo. Miles is best known for his role as Jack Johnson in the ABC comedy series Black-ish.

6) Maksim Chmerkovskiy - @maksimc

Ukrainian Latin–ballroom dance champion Maksim "Maks" Aleksandrovich Chmerkovskiy first appeared on the American television series, Dancing With the Stars, in season two. The 42-year-old choreographer was highly appreciated for his moves and was loved by all on the show.

7) Randy Couture - @xcnatch

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Aug21.2004



Randy Couture avenges his loss to Vitor Belfort,



to become the new UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Aug21.2004Randy Couture avenges his loss to Vitor Belfort,to become the new UFC Light Heavyweight Champion https://t.co/uDv3ubWgBe

Randy Couture is a four-time UFC Champion. He is also an actor, former mixed martial artist, former U.S. Army sergeant, and former collegiate and Greco-Roman wrestler.

8) Vernon Davis - @vernondavis85

Born in 1984, Vernon Davis is a former NFL tight end. He played college football for Maryland and was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers as the sixth overall in the 2006 NFL Draft. He is also a musician and a judge on FOX Domino Masters 2022.

9) Debbie Gibson - @debbiegibson

For over 30 years, singer-songwriter Debbie Gibson has proved that she's an entertainer of immeasurable talent. She is not only a skilled musician but also a capable actress and dancer.

10) Ginuwine - @ginuwine

Elgin Baylor Lumpkin, better known by his stage name Ginuwine, is an R&B singer, dancer, actor, and songwriter. The 52-year-old began his career as a member of Swing Mob in the early 1990s.

11) Lolo Jones - @lolojones

Olympic athlete Lori Susan "Lolo" Jones is "The Charles Barkley of The Olympics. Summer and Winter Olympian. 3 x World Champion," as per her Instagram profile. She is a hurdler and bobsledder specializing in the 60-meter and 100-meter hurdles. With some magic, she is now ready to cross the hurdle once more on Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars.

12) Frank Mir - @thefrankmir

Two-time UFC Champion Frank Mir was born and raised in Las Vegas, where he began his training and later competed in American Kenpo at a school owned by his parents. The "Co-Founder @freedomfightnight," as per his Instagram, holds a large number of records for the UFC Heavyweight division.

13) Frankie Muniz - @frankiemuniz4

Actor Francisco James Muniz IV is best known for playing the lead character in the FOX sitcom Malcolm in the Middle. The show earned him two Golden Globe Award nominations and an Emmy Award nomination. He will now try to impress the judges with his magic tricks on Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars.

14) Omarion - @omarion

R&B singer Omari Ishmael Grandberry is better known by his stage name Omarion. The actor and dancer is the lead singer of the boy band B2K, who achieved success in the early 2000s with the number-one hit Bump, Bump, Bump, and other singles such as Gots Ta Be and Uh Huh, among others. He will now try to learn new magic tricks on Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars.

15) Donny Osmond - @donnyosmond

One of the world's biggest pop stars in the 1970s, Donald Clark Osmond is also a dancer, actor, and television host. The former teen idol first gained fame while performing with four of his older brothers as The Osmonds. The Donny & Marie singer earned several top-ten hits and gold albums along with his brothers.

16) Jeff Timmons - @jefftimmons

Born in 1973, pop singer Jeffrey Brandon Timmons is also a songwriter, producer, and founding member of the Grammy-nominated pop group 98 Degrees, which has sold over 15 million albums with four Top 5 radio singles. He is now ready to compete in Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars.

17) Flavor Flav - @flavorflavofficial

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Flavor Flav was born William Drayton in 1959 and was raised in Freeport, Long Island. The rapper and reality television star emerged in the late '80s as the humorous hypeman of the rap group Public Enemy.

18) Matt Walsh - @mrmattwalsh

Actor and comedian Matt Walsh was born in 1964 in Chicago, Illinois. He is best known for his role as Mike McLintock in Veep (2012), for which he received two Primetime Emmy Award nominations. His other remarkable works include Semi-Pro (2008) and Into the Storm (2014).

19) Johnny Weir - @johnnygweir

Television commentator and "Two-time Olympic Figure Skater" John Garvin Weir is also a three-time U.S. National Champion, 2008 World bronze medalist, two-time Grand Prix Final bronze medalist, and the 2001 World Junior Champion.

20) Tara Lipinski - @taralipinski

Gold medalist Tara Kristen Lipinski is a former competitive figure skater, sports commentator, documentary film producer, and actress. She is the 1997 World champion, a two-time Champions Series Final champion, a 1997 U.S. national champion, and a 1998 Olympic champion.

Tune in to CW every Saturday to watch these celebrity contestants on Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars.

