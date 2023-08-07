Explained: BTS fans screaming at SUGA's tattoo reveal that led to public panic and subway evacuation

On Sunday, August 6, SUGA revealed his matching "7" tattoo with his BTS members during his last show at The Final Agust D Tour, and many fans, both at the concert arena and those watching at home, freaked out since it was kept hidden from fans for a long time. While the tattoo was initially revealed during the concert, SUGA also officially showed it to all his fans during his Weverse live stream that was broadcast soon after the concert.

Since many fans were still on their way home when the idol went live, people were streaming during his live session while traveling. One such ARMY uploaded a video of them screaming in the Subway Line 9 when SUGA revealed his tattoo, alarming co-passengers in the train. The screams, eventually mixed with rumors of an attack on the train, led to a commotion and ruckus, which caused several injuries.

All you need to know about the recent misreport regarding SUGA's tattoo reveal causing public commotion and subway evacuation

SUGA's tattoo reveal at The Final Agust D Tour and Weverse Live

On Sunday, August 6, SUGA hosted the last show of three-day concert, The Final Agust D Tour, in Seoul, at the KSPO Dome. Out of the several exciting things that were rolled out that day, like RM's Strange performance, j-hope and Jin's special attendance, and more, one more thrilling incident occurred.

The rapper revealed his matching tattoo with the BTS members, "7" on stage, which was placed on his then-injured shoulder.

Given that both the shoulder accident and the "7" tattoo holds a lot of meaning for the idol and his fandom, many people freaked out at the arena as he revealed the same. SUGA also showed the tattoo to all his fans online through his Weverse live stream that was broadcast shortly after the concert ended. As soon as fans got the notification, they joined the live stream immediately from wherever they were.

An ARMY uploads a reaction video to SUGA's tattoo reveal

Of the several ARMYs who watched it in public spaces, one fan, who was traveling through the subway, uploaded a video of them screaming at the idol's tattoo reveal. It was a group of foreign fans who were returning home from the concert venue, and the video revealed that the group's scream startled many people in the subway.

The scream alarmed the people around them, and this incident, mixed with rumors of a possible knife attack or gas leak, soon caused panic among passengers. The commotion snowballed into a bunch of people running around, and before the train could reach the nearest station, Sinnonhyun, seven people were injured, and the subway was immediately evacuated with a crowd of people in panic.

K-media outlets' reports of the cause of Seoul Subway commotion

There were several reports sent to the media regarding a sudden scream and also a strange gas smell in the train. However, this was slightly misrepresented in K-media outlets, where reports narrated that ARMYs and their reaction to SUGA's tattoo reveal alone caused the commotion, which was later proved to be not completely true.

Since the chaos took place after the group of foreigner fans left the train, the commotion wasn't caused entirely by them alone but resulted as a chain reaction to the screams and the rumors that were being passed around.

SBS News reveals the true cause of the Seoul Subway commotion

With a lot of commotion passing around that about the false alarm created through the multiple and mixed reports sent to the media, police, and fire department, there were confusions regarding the real reason behind the Subway commotion. This was cleared up after SBS News revealed an official report on the situation there.

"Yesterday around 8.36 pm, reports were received about “a weird smell and people running around” on a fast-train subway bound for Sinnonhyun station on Line 9. As the passengers all alighted at the same time as soon as the train stopped at Sinnonhyun station, 7 people were hurt with bruises and scratches. Although the police and firemen searched the inside and outside of the the subway train, there was no gas leak, and of course, it was confirmed that there was no terrorist attack."

The report continued,

"A representative at the fire department said, “We tested for any gases and we did not find any gas or harmful gases, or things like that. We helped all passengers evacuate from the station and on to level ground…” The police explained that “This issue was a happening that occured due to the screams of foreigners who had been watching a BTS video (SUGA's tattoo reveal) in the subway.”

The group of foreigner fan apologizes for causing public commotion as ARMYs criticize them for their actions

The fan who uploaded the video on Twitter, soon took it down after understanding the consequences of their actions. Since many ARMYs criticized the fan for not behaving wisely or appropriately in a public space, the person soon uploaded an apology regarding the same.

"About the video posted and the ARMY screaming in the video, I really do apologize. I deleted it right away. We were all too excited and clearly very loud and it was the wrong way to behave. Please stop with the mean comments, the video wasn't intended to be such malice. We were not on the train where the incident happened, I deleted the video after finding out what happened out of respect."

Discussion about the commotion on Twitter regarding the subway evacuation incident still continues. However, given that the news has tied all loops into a proper explanation, fans are more focused on coming to terms with the same at the moment.