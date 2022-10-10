Grimcutty ending explained: Did Asha kill her father to get rid of Grimcutty?

Grimcutty is a horror-thriller film that deals with the issue of social media addiction among children, the generational gap between parents and children in relation to technology, and the consequent distrust between the two parties. The film premiered on Hulu on October 10, 2022.

Written and directed by John Ross, the film’s synopsis reads:

"A suburban teen girl and her little brother must stop a terrifying internet meme brought to life by the hysteria of their parents."

It features actors Sara Wolfkind as Asha Chaudhry, Shannyn Sossamon as Leah Chaudhry, Usman Ally as Amir Chaudhry, and Callan Farris as Kamran Chaudhry. The inter-racial family started cracking after their daughter, Asha, witnessed Grimcutty, but her parents refused to believe her.

Grimcutty set the context and tone for the parents’ lack of confidence in their elder child. It began with the family leaving for Kamran’s performance at the club. He recently won a competition with his saxophone and was asked to perform. Asha, on the other hand, was introduced as an aspiring influencer who makes and uploads videos on ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response).

She quit track, seemingly against her parents’ wishes, and got into social media influencing.

DJ-K (Kenji) 🏳️‍🌈 • they/them @DJ_K88 so i just got done watching the new @hulu original movie "Grimcutty (2022)" & I gotta say... it's a damn good horror film on social media culture & how toxic it can be for teens/ pre-teens. I definately recommend checking it out. I give it a 8½ out of 10 stars. #Grimcutty so i just got done watching the new @hulu original movie "Grimcutty (2022)" & I gotta say... it's a damn good horror film on social media culture & how toxic it can be for teens/ pre-teens. I definately recommend checking it out. I give it a 8½ out of 10 stars. #Grimcutty

Prior to introducing the Chaudhry family, the film gave a glimpse into the beginning of the Grimcutty trend. A mother, Melinda Jaynes, locked up her child in his room as she combed through the internet for the detrimental impact of social media on children.

It was during this time that her son, who went to the kitchen to get a knife, saw Grimcutty – a tall, lanky figure in a seemingly leather wetsuit and the face of a monstrous Joker. The scared son ran up to his mother’s room and barged in. Melinda realized that her son had a knife, and told him to put it down.

She also revealed that he tended to self-harm. As Grimcutty approached the son, he stabbed his mother.

Grimcutty ending explained: The monster is a result of the parents' rage

A brief overview of the film

Asha developed a strained relationship with her parents after she quit track and became addicted to her phone. Her younger brother, Kamran, played the saxophone and is favored by their parents more. The father, Amir, put rules in place, which included a no-phone day out for the entire family owing to a growing social media addiction. This escalated into a no-phone week after Asha first saw Grimcutty in her house.

Her parents not only dismissed her claims, but also assumed that Asha was losing her sanity and trying to gain attention through a mindless social media challenge. Asha was grounded after she cut herself because Grimcutty was invisible to her parents, who took the action as self-harm.

Asha managed to escape her parents’ wrath and went to school, although without her cell phone. She learned that she was not the only one who faced the ire of her parents because of a technologically-spawned monster. She bunked school along with Cassidy Johnston (Tate Moore) and went over to a party to access a laptop with an internet connection.

Things turned awry after Asha managed to connect with her tech-savvy brother and asked him to locate the address of Melinda Jaynes, the root of the Grimcutty outbreak. When Asha’s parents caught her at the party, self-harming under the influence of the ghastly figure, and realized that their son broke into the protected wifi connection of the house, they were furious.

In the next scene, Grimcutty approached Kamran and strangled him. A guilty Asha fell unconscious on the floor.

What happened after Asha was hospitalized?

Asha woke up in the hospital in a bed next to her brother. The doctor told the parents that Kamran’s condition was serious and it could not be confirmed as to when he would return to his senses.

Asha blamed herself, but her mother pacified her. She also let Asha know that the latter was supposed to meet a psychiatrist that day since she seemingly had a mental health issue. After the mother left the kids in the room, Asha noticed Kamran’s laptop on the desk and opened it to find Melinda’s address.

She got dressed and stole the car keys from her mother’s bag. In the hospital corridor, Asha recognized Cassidy’s family after they were called by the nurse. Asha visited an injured Cassidy, who revealed that she was also made to consult a psychiatrist after her parents claimed she cut herself.

Asha told Cassidy that she had located Melinda’s address, and left for the latter’s house.

At this point, it was disclosed that Melinda ran a blog post about social media addiction among children, and was also the one to begin with the Grimcutty meme. When Asha arrived at Melinda’s place and confronted her, Melinda dismissed the claims and shut the door on Asha’s face.

Reluctant to give up, Asha sneaked into Melinda’s house and located her son, who was locked in what looked like a closet. As Asha planned on helping the boy escape, Melinda cocked a gun from behind.

Meanwhile, Asha’s mother realized that her daughter was missing from the hospital and found Melinda’s address on Kamaran’s laptop. She arrived at Melinda’s place, who told her that Asha broke into the house and was held in a locked-up room.

Leah took Asha back to the car, where she was furious at her daughter’s actions. In the rearview mirror, Asha noticed an approaching Grimcutty and asked her mom to calm down. The formula to keep the monster away, Asha figured, was to prevent her parents from going hysterical.

Asha’s mother broke the side of the glass and the monster disappeared. She then returned to Melinda’s house and asked the latter about the alleged locked up son. Melinda initially refused to let Leah enter, but admitted to holding her son captive to save her from Grimcutty.

As Melinda broke out in a shriek, the monster appeared in front of her son, Brandon. Leah saw a tiny boy suspended in the air by an invisible force, and struggling against it. Melinda appeared with a gun and Asha appeared from behind.

Melinda threatened the mother and daughter, but was stabbed and pushed down the stairs by Brandon. Leah and Asha took the boy to the hospital, where Kamran and his father were in the same room.

Amir chanced upon Kamran’s laptop and came across revelations such as his son’s communication in the dark web, among other peculiar searches. Kamran regained consciousness at this point, and reasoned with his furious father that the searches erupted out of curiosity and nothing more.

But Amir’s rage continued to grow and manifest in the form of Grimcutty. Just as he was about to be attacked, Leah entered and handed over a dose of injection to Amir meant to relax him. This gave Kamran room to escape.

Asha, who was also at the hospital, found out about the attack on Cassidy, who was not expected to survive. While crying in a corridor, she spotted Kamran running away. She followed him into the basement, where Kamran told Asha that he was hysterical and Grimcutty followed him.

Asha explained the connection between their parents’ hysteria and the monster, and asked her brother to hide. Asha lured and attacked the monster in the basement, but witnessed him regenerate. At that moment, Amir arrived and saw Asha try to stick a knife into her neck.

When he intervened, Asha stabbed him in the torso. She ran away in disbelief, but he caught up with her outside the hospital. Asha dropped the knife when she saw her injured father walk out and shut her eyes in satisfaction.

From behind, Grimcutty approached her, held her by the throat and suspended her in the air. Amir witnessed his daughter hanging and injected himself with the dose given by his wife. Grimcutty disappeared.

The film ended with Amir apologizing to her daughter, as the rest of the families reconciled with their children as well.

Grimcutty is currently streaming on Hulu.

