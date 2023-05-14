Marvel Phase 5: How many TV shows and movies are there after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3?

Marvel Phase 5 has officially begun with the arrival of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and fans can't wait for the upcoming Marvel projects. The beginning of Marvel Phase 5 has been stunning so far, as both films released by the entertainment giant have been well-received among viewers and critics alike, with the latter even being termed one of the best films released by the franchise.

Phase 5 has already been subjected to high expectations, as Marvel Studios has announced several new films and series that are sure to make a splash in theaters. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige revealed at Comic-Con 2022 that Phase 5 would include the usual blend of further adventures for established MCU stars and brand-new characters to bring into the universe.

The dates for the upcoming Marvel films and shows are as follows (as announced at Comic-Con 2022):

Secret Invasion - June 21, 2023

Loki Season 2 - Summer 2023

The Marvels - November 10, 2023

Agatha: Coven of Chaos - Winter 2023

Daredevil: Born Again - Spring 2024

Captain America: New World Order - May 3, 2024

Thunderbolts - July 26, 2024

Blade - September 6, 2024

Marvel has not announced the dates for Echo, Ironheart, and What If...? season two.

Marvel Phase 5: What movies and shows does the new phase consist of?

1) Secret Invasion

Secret Invasion is scheduled to premiere on June 21, 2023, and will consist of six episodes. It will be the first series of Phase Five of the MCU. The thriller will entail the story of Nick Fury as he uncovers a conspiracy for a group of shapeshifting Skrulls to infiltrate Earth in positions of power around the world, recruiting Everett K. Ross, Maria Hill, and Talos to stop it and save humanity.

The show houses a star-studded cast and includes the likes of Samuel L. Jackson (who plays the lead role of Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn (who plays the role of Talos), and Cobie Smulders (who plays the role of Maria Hill) in leading roles. The show will also feature Martin Freeman's Everett Ross and Don Cheadle's Rhodey. The cast will include newcomers Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Feige has described the show as "dark" and "gritty," and based on its trailer, fans can expect a thoroughly entertaining series with intriguing and likable characters.

2) Loki season 2

Perhaps the most anticipated phase 5 project, Loki season 2, will premiere this summer. Fans can't wait since the cliffhanger ending of the first season saw Sylvie kill He Who Remains. While no official synopsis for the series has been released, the first season's head writer, Michael Waldron, did confirm that the second season would continue the story of the first season but in a way that would feel different, subvert expectations, and explore "new emotional ground" for Loki.

During Disney's D23 Expo, Tom Hiddleston also added that season 2 will see Loki once again working with the Time Variance Authority (TVA) and working with Mobius M. Mobius, despite Mobius not remembering Loki, and confronting Sylvie about her actions at the end of the first season. He added that the second season would be "a battle for the soul of the TVA". The season will help connect the entire Multiverse Saga of the MCU.

The Marvel Phase 5 project has also been subjected to high expectations due to its incredibly talented cast, which includes Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Wunmi Mosaku, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, and more. The show will also feature a cameo from actor Rafael Casal and Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan.

3) The Marvels

The Marvels is set to arrive in theaters on November 10, 2023. The superhero film is a sequel to the 2019 film Captain Marvel. The official synopsis of the film, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"In Marvel Studios' "The Marvels," Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe."

It continues:

"When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels.""

The film's teaser has already garnered appreciation from viewers and critics alike, and the film is host to a star-studded cast to add to the flair of its already intriguing storyline. The film stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton, Park-Seo Joon, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Lashana Lynch, Cobie Smulders, and Randall Park.

4) Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Scarlet Witch Updates @ScarletWitchUpd Patti LuPone reveals the witches of ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’:



“There are witches in the Marvel world. So, we are a coven of witches and the witches are: Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, Sasheer Zamata and Ali Ahn.”



LuPone mentions Joe Locke is a familiar. Patti LuPone reveals the witches of ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’:“There are witches in the Marvel world. So, we are a coven of witches and the witches are: Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, Sasheer Zamata and Ali Ahn.”LuPone mentions Joe Locke is a familiar. https://t.co/8V1v7ZN8V6

Marvel Phase 5 is also host to an incredibly exciting series for its fandom, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, which is set to premiere in Winter 2023. The highly anticipated superhero dark comedy film will feature Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness in the lead role. The actress was first seen in the critically acclaimed series WandaVision and played Agatha Harkness, a powerful witch disguised as "Agnes", Wanda Maximoff, and Vision's neighbor.

While the official synopsis of the series is kept under wraps and no certain details of the plot have been revealed by the makers yet, the show promises to be thoroughly entertaining based on its incredibly talented cast, which includes the likes of Kathryn Hahn, Debra Jo Rupp, and Patti LuPone. The show has also been in the headlines for casting Heartstopper actor Joe Locke, who will play a familiar in Harkness Coven, and Parks and Recreation star Aubrey Plaza, who will play a witch in Calderu's coven.

5) Daredevil: Born Again

Marvel Phase 5 will also include the superhero crime drama Daredevil: Born Again. The series will see Charlie Cox reprise his role as Matt Murdock, and the storyline of the show will be a continuation of the storyline of the past films of the franchise and the Netflix series on the character that hadn't been renewed for a second season.

The series will have a total of 18 episodes and will premiere sometime in early 2024 on the streaming service Disney+. The filming for the show began a month ago in March, and therefore, the premise for the show has not been released. The show will star Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, and Sandrine Holt in the lead roles.

6) Captain America: New World Order

The much-awaited Captain America: New World Order will premiere in theaters on May 3, 2024. The film is the fourth installment in the Captain America film series and a continuation of the television series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The plot details for the film are still under wraps; however, based on the star-studded cast of the film, fans can expect a thoroughly entertaining experience.

The film stars Anthony Mackie in the lead role of Sam Wilson, with numerous other actors such as Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, Shira Haas, Harrison Ford, and Liv Tyler in supporting pivotal roles.

7) Thunderbolts

In an exciting new addition, Phase 5 will bring forth a new fantasy sci-fi film, Thunderbolts. The film is set to release on July 26, 2024, in theaters and will see several interesting characters like Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine, Ghost, Red Guardian, Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes (a.k.a Winter Soldier), US Agent, and Taskmaster join forces.

The film tells the story of these supervillains as they join forces to complete missions for the government. While not many details are known pertaining to the film, the film is starring numerous acclaimed actors, which has increased anticipation for it already. The film stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Florence Pugh, Hannah-John Kamen, Harrison Ford, Steven Yeun, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Olga Kurylenko, and Wyatt Russell, among many others.

8) Blade

The horror fantasy film Blade is set to premiere on September 6, 2024. Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali will play the lead role of Blade in the film, having previously portrayed the character in the Eternals post-credits scene, even though it was a voice-over.

The film has been at the center of controversy recently, with numerous cast changes and unhappiness among cast members. The film was to be directed by Bassim Tariq; however, he stepped down from that role before the production of the film began. Due to this, the film has been delayed from its original release date of November 3, 2023. There have also been reports of Mahershala Ali and Kevin Feige being 'upset' and 'frustrated' with the filming process.

The film is now being directed by Yann Demange and will begin production and filming in May.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures distributes all the films from Marvel Studios, while all the series will release on Disney+.

