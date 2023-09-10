"My...tannie..how you feel?": Kim Tae-hyung answers several questions from ARMYs on Spotify KPOP ON album unboxing segment

On September 10, Kim Tae-hyung delighted ARMYs by making an appearance on Spotify's KPOP ON's album unboxing segment, where he answered several questions from ARMYs on a variety of topics, including his latest debut album, Layover, his pet Yeontan, and the kind of songs he's been listening to lately.

In the Spotify Unboxing segment, the Love Me Again singer received a pile of boxes containing questions from ARMYs, and the idol had to answer these questions by opening the boxes.

One of the questions posed by an ARMY member was, "What would Kim Tae-hyung do if Yeontan could speak?" To this, V replied that he would want to know about his feelings.

"My...tannie..how you feel?"

The Love Me Again singer states the difference Kim Tae-hyung and V

In the aforementioned interview, Kim Tae-hyung was challenged to open all the boxes containing questions from curious global fans. During the unboxing task, he was pleasantly surprised by additional challenges and received several gifts.

As the interview began, Kim Tae-hyung was asked about his latest album, Layover, and how he came up with the concept for it, with a particular emphasis on any special reasons behind choosing the name Layover. To this, he replied:

"I started with the idea of truly expressing myself. Layover is not overly conceptual. First, I want it to be more relaxed and easygoing, and I tried hard to emphasize a natural vibe."

He continued,

"The album name being Layover, it means a stopover or a brief transfer. Through my album, you can think that you are on your way from the starting point, the training point to the final destination. "

As the people present at the interview applauded Kim Tae-hyung's answer, he humorously stated that there was no time for applause and he needed to open the next box as soon as possible.

Following this, BTS' V mentioned that he had been loving backpacks lately as one of his favorite fashion items. Later, he noticed one box was empty and sat in his chair, waiting for something to happen. The director then signaled that the empty boxes indicated that he would be able to leave earlier.

Kim Tae-hyung eventually got excited and began reading out the questions. He was asked to express his feelings toward ARMYs using his own gestures, to which he created an ARMY sign with his hands.

The next question was about whether there was any choreography for any of the tracks from Layover and if fans wanted to see it. He replied that it's freestyle, and he likes to change it every time he performs. He also mentioned that the focus track, Slow Dancing, took the longest time to produce, in response to an ARMY's question.

Kim Tae-hyung also shared his favorite hobbies, stating that reading comics is one of them.

Kim Tae-hyung was then asked to do five poses, including the Cheery pose, Car pose, Puppy pose, Loppy pose, and Teddy Bear pose, for which he received a bottle of wine as a gift. He also blew seven kisses to ARMYs.

Another question asked by ARMYs was which song he'd deliver on special days.

"You said Layover is like a package you want to deliver to ARMYs doorsteps. What one song would you deliver on special days?"

To which V replied:.

"I would deliver a new song because it's a special even."

The idol also took some selfies during the interview session as part of one of the challenges and received a hamburger cap and purse as a reward.

In the next challenge, he was asked another question:

"You're the last BTS member to go solo. Please share how it feels as well as your plans."

Kim Tae-hyung replied:

"I'm rookie singer Kim Tae-hyung. From this point onward, I will showcase my endless potential to charm all of you. I can dance! I can sing!"

He expressed his desire to learn musical instruments, including the trumpet and saxophone, which he is unable to do due to time constraints.

Another fan asked if he had any fun moments during the filming of the latest music videos for the album. To this, he replied that the filming was done in Spain, and since there was no shade, he got a tan.

He went on to explain how he got into jazz music in response to one of the fan's questions:

"During my first year of middle school, I learned how to play the sax. Back then, I had to listen to the songs my teacher prepared for entrance exams. As I got older, whenever I went to a bar or whatnot, I kept hearing songs that I knew and just began to like jazz more."

The idol finally expressed the difference between Kim Tae-hyung and V and stated:

"This has been a real challenge lately. When given a concept on stage, V is one of the personas that I have to act out. Kim Tae-hyung, The Son of Kim???? Sorry it's my dad. I love you Dad!"

Kim Tae-hyung further clarified that he doesn't want to see ARMY's hands in their vlogs but wants to witness their daily lives and see their faces as well. He wishes to observe what they do in their daily routines.

He also stated that fans can listen to Layover anywhere in their daily lives and commented:

"I think it would be good to listen to it when coming home from school or work."

Later, Kim Tae-hyung also created a Spotify playlist as part of the challenge given to him. He mentioned the following songs:

Loving U, All My Life, You've Got a Friend in Me, One Day You'll Dance for Me, New York City, Vampire, Evergreen, and Robbers. He was gifted a camera for this challenge, which made him smile brightly.

He further stated that the line "Thinking about you" from Rainy Days reminds him of ARMYs. He also mentioned that he loves taking short naps during filming, considering it one of his happiest moments. He emphasized that sleep is the best "machine" and recommended that anyone feeling tired while working should take a 10-minute nap.

Kim Tae-hyung went on to explain the various poses he strikes to capture the perfect picture. Finally, he expressed the messages he aims to convey through Layover and stated:

"Life, going directly to your final destination is pretty rare. So, I hope through Layover, people can take a break, self-reflect, and look back on their goals. I wish that everyone including myself would not neglect themselves because they are too focused on their work."

He continued,

"Rather, I hope they can think about their health and happiness and other aspects of their mental well-being. Sometimes it's okay to take a break. Take a step back and reflect on yourself."

V has recently enchanted fans with his performance of Slow Dancing on SBS' Inkigayo.