What did Candace Owens say about Ariana Grande? Commentator rips into singer over 'Yes, And?', labels her a homewrecker

Political commentator and podcaster Candace Owens recently took to her Candace Owens Podcast and slammed singer-songwriter Ariana Grande in the wake of the latter’s latest song Yes, And?

Trigger warning: This article mentions slurs and NSFW language. Readers' discretion is advised.

The song is Ariana Grande’s response to the critics who called her out as a homewrecker, concerning her relationship with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. The lyrics of Yes, And? prove that the songstress is unbothered by all the controversy surrounding her, as evidenced by, “In case you haven’t noticed/ Well, everybody’s tired.”

However, Candace Owens did not seem to give Ariana Grande a free pass. Instead, she openly calls her a homewrecker and further added this in her podcast.

“I am very much in favor of following the h*e culture. I’ve been fascinated by h*es and the h*e apocalypse that we’re facing. It’s amazing to follow these women and the way they think. And she is among them right now is Ariana Grande.”

All you need to know about Candace Owens’ comments on Ariana Grande

In her latest episode of Candace Owens Podcast, the host put singer Ariana Grande under fire. Owens called Grande a “h*e” and said the latter was proud of all she has been up to, including “being a homewrecker.”

“Really throughout her entire career. You got a husband, you got a boyfriend, Ariana Grande is going to go after them, and haha don’t care you, when everything happens and the dust settles, she does not care about ruining your relationship,” Owens stated.

Candace Owens went on to explain how Grande did something “disgusting” recently while working on Wicked. While Owens did not take Ethan Slater’s name, she mentioned the characters both Grande and Slater are playing in the musical and how the latter was “married” in real life.

“He was married to his high school sweetheart whose name is Lilly Jay and they had just had their first child, after being together for almost a decade. But that of course, didn’t stop Ariana Grande,” Candace went on to say.

The podcaster explained that Grande did not stop or care simply because wrecking a happy home “excites” her, and she suffers from “a random h*e disorder.” Owens also alleged that Ariana likes to take away someone else’s man and is “turned on by it in a weird way.”

“She did not care that he was ugly. She was just like, ‘I want to break up this family’.”

Candace Owens further continued by saying how the matter became worse when Grande actually held Lilly Jay and Ethan Slater’s newborn, despite wrecking their family and dating him, thus taking away the “child’s father.”

Having said that, Owens also took a dig at Slater, calling him a “weak man,” who “disgusts” her.

“Now it’s about the fact that she has come out with a song that basically celebrates her homewrecking capability. She’s just like, ‘Yes, And? I don’t care!’… Yes, I took your husband, took the father of your children, and so what?” Owens came to the point of her whole backlash.

Candace Owens followed it up by reading some of the lyrics of the song, including, “Don’t comment on my body, do not reply/ Your business is yours and mine is mine/ Why do you care so much whose d*ck I ride, why?” Owens then went on to call out Ariana, saying how she should consider “basic morality,” before penning such song lyrics.

Candace Owens also ripped apart Grande saying how the world did not need young women to look up to someone like her and think it’s okay to break apart people’s families. She once again says how people were “disgusted by her behavior”:

“Why do we care? [Because] we don’t want to picture you sleeping with Ethan Slater. We want to acknowledge, the general public, that her behavior is absolute filth. We just want to be able to read you for the trash that you are,” Owens dissed Grande.

Candace Owens wrapped up by saying it’s good for Ariana if she wanted to continue behaving like a “h*e,” only if she remembers that the people too are going to remember and keep up what the things she is doing.

The conservative author further added how she intends to open a clinic, and wanted Ariana Grande to be the first entry in her rehab center for h*es.

Exploring Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s relationship controversy

In July 2023, Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater were first rumored to be dating, only days after she parted with her now former husband Dalton Gomez.

Meanwhile, Ethan Slater also separated from his wife Lilly Jay around the same time, making fans speculate that Grande and Slater were indeed together. Claims also arose that the duo cheated on their respective spouses.

However, sources close to them denied the accusation and said they only got involved romantically once they split from their respective partners. In the face of incoming backlash, Lilly Jay told Page Six exclusively that Ariana was “not a girl’s girl,” and publicly denounced her, further strengthening the infidelity speculations.

Jay also told Daily Mail that her only focus was to rebuild the life of her and Ethan’s first child (born in August 2022), further stirring up controversy that Ariana was an alleged homewrecker.

In the wake of all the allegations, Ariana Grande released her first single in three years titled Yes, And? seemingly responding to all the backlash she has been facing for her relationship with Ethan Slater. The song is part of her upcoming (seventh) studio album, as per Elle.

Unfortunately, the song has earned mixed reviews and according to Social Blade, the songstress has lost over 360,000 Instagram followers since its release last week.