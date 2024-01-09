Who is Sarah Ransome? Epstein victim's claims of Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton's s*x tapes 'lacks credibility' Alan Dershowitz's firm says

Sarah Ransome, one of convicted s*x trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victims, claimed in 2016 that Epstein made s*x tapes of Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, and Richard Branson. These claims were revealed in the newly released documents about the 2015 defamation trial by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's alleged victims, against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's partner and associate.

Trigger warning: The following article talks about r*pe, s*xual abuse, s*xual violence, pr*stitution, torture, and su*cide which may be disturbing to some. Readers' discretion is advised.

A tweet posted about the alleged s*x tapes (Image via @AminJAbdullah/X)

But the law firm defending Epstein's attorney, Alan Dershowitz, declared these allegations untrue. According to The Guardian, the firm stated that Ransome “manifestly lacks credibility” as there is no proof that the s*x tapes existed and the allegations were retracted by Ransome that same year.

But, according to The Daily Mail, in a recent appearance on Good Morning Britain on January 9, 2024, Ransome stood steadfastly by her claims, saying that she was forced to retract her allegations for fear of Epstein and Maxwell hurting her family.

Sarah Ransome was one of the alleged victims lured into Epstein and Maxwell's high-profile s*x trafficking ring when she was 22 years old.

Sarah Ransome was one of the women who was allegedly abused by Epstein and Maxwell

Sarah Ransome is the daughter of Lord Macpherson, the second baron of Drumochter. According to an interview she gave to Harper's Bazaar in 2021, Sarah Ransome described her childhood as troubling.

Her first experience with s*xual abuse occurred when she was just 11 years old, when one of her mother's lovers r*ped her, and again when she was 14 years old, when a wealthy family's adolescent son r*ped her in a car.

She had moved to New York in hopes of following her dream of enrolling in the Fashion Institute of Technology but that was soon shattered in 2006 when she fell into the conniving hands of Ghislaine Maxwell.

Sarah Ransome, 22 at the time, struggled financially for years when she was approached by a young woman in a New York club who told her that her billionaire philanthropist friend would be glad to help her pay for her dream school.

According to The Daily Mail, this woman was Ghislaine Maxwell and soon Sarah Ransome was embroiled in a world of physical, mental, and s*xual abuse, starvation, and body shaming.

In her memoir titled Silenced No More: Surviving My Journey to Hell and Back, Sarah Ransome detailed her alleged abuse in Epstein and Maxwell's “dungeon of s*xual hell." She was tortured by Maxwell, r*ped by Epstein several times a day, and was occasionally starved and beaten.

Speaking to NPR, Ransome explained how she was on the brink of su*cide twice and wanted to escape Epstein’s island by jumping off a cliff “into shark-infested waters.”

Ransome tried to attempt suicide to escape her abuse (Image via @MimiZimms/X)

As per the Daily Mail, Sarah Ransome was one of the 11 women who gave statements during Maxwell's New York sentence hearing in 2022. In her victim impact statement, she said:

“Soon after lulling me and others into a false sense of comfort and security, they pounced, ensnaring us in their upside-down, twisted world of r*pe, r*pe and more r*pe. Like Hotel California, you could check into the Epstein-Maxwell dungeon of s*xual hell, but you could never leave.”

Ramsone described Maxwell as the "five-star general" of the trafficking ring. In the interview with Harper's Bazaar, she said:

"It was like a pyramid scheme run by a woman who trained other women. I will never get my head around how Ghislaine could have betrayed our womanhood so much. "

Sarah Ransome sued Epstein and Maxwell in 2017 and the lawsuit was settled in 2018.

Sarah Ransome claimed that Epstein allegedly filmed s*x tapes of several famous men

As mentioned earlier, Sarah Ransome claimed in a letter sent to a journalist in 2016 that Epstein allegedly kept s*x tapes of Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, and business magnate Richard Branson. In the letter, Ransome wrote:

“Thank God she [one of Epstein's victims] managed to get a hold of some footage of the filmed s*x tapes, which clearly identify the faces of Clinton, Prince Andrew and Branson having s*xual intercourse with her. Frustratingly enough Epstein was not seen in any of the footage but he was clever like that."

A tweet posted about the alleged s*x tapes (Image via @johncastnow/X)

According to The Guardian, Alan Dershowitz's law firm Emery Celli Brinckerhoff & Abady LLP alleged that this claim was falsified due to lack of evidence, stating that Ransom's testimony "was fabricated from whole cloth."

Following this, Sarah Ransome withdrew her claims about the s*x tapes that same year, saying:

“I want to walk away from this. It’s not worth coming forward and I will never be heard anyhow and only bad things will happen as a consequence of me going public.”

However, she recanted her previous statement while appearing on Good Morning Britain. As per The Daily Mail, theories about Epstein's s*x tapes are not new, as two of Epstein's alleged victims, Virginia Giuffre and Maria Farmer, also claimed they saw rooms full of CCTV monitors inside Epstein's New York mansion.

A spokesperson for Richard Branson has come forward and stated that Sarah Ransome's claims are "baseless and unfounded."

“In a New Yorker report published in 2019, Ransome admitted that she had ‘invented’ the tapes. We can confirm that Sarah Ransome’s claims are baseless and unfounded.”

The "Epstein Client List" reveals new information about the massive s*x trafficking ring, with thousands of pages of documents released since January 3, 2024. Several prominent names are on the list, including Bill Clinton, Tom Pritzker, David Copperfield, Stephen Hawking, and Prince Andrew, to name a few.

Maxwell was given a 20-year prison sentence for s*x trafficking at her trial in 2022. While awaiting prosecution for the trafficking and prostitution of young girls, Epstein passed away in prison in August 2019.