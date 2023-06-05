Stars on Mars season 1 contestants net worth: Who is the richest celebrity?

Stars On Mars, the latest unscripted reality show on Fox, is bringing together 12 celebrities competing to colonize the Red Planet. Featuring a diverse cast of actors, athletes, musicians, and reality TV stars, the contestants will tackle missions assigned to them by the esteemed actor William Shatner, who will be the Mission Control.

While the contestants compete to colonize Mars, each week they will vote to send one of their teammates "back to earth." The 12 participants will compete to win the title of "the brightest star in the galaxy."

According to the Celebrity Networth website, Lance Armstrong, the host of Stars on Mars has a net worth of $50 million, making him the richest celebrity on the show. Among the contestants, Richard Sherman, who has a net worth of $40 million is the richest.

Lance Armstrong is the richest celebrity in Stars on Mars season 1

The Stars on Mars season 1 cast lineup includes Lance Armstrong, Marshawn Lynch, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Natasha Leggero, Adam Rippon, Richard Sherman, Ronda Rousey, Tom Schwartz, Tallulah Willis, Tinashe, Porsha Williams, and Ariel Winter. Here's a glimpse into their net worth ahead of the show's premiere on June 5, 2023.

1) Lance Armstrong (Net Worth: $50 million)

Lance Armstrong, the American professional cyclist, author, and public speaker, takes the lead with an impressive net worth of $50 million, as per Celebrity Networth. Once considered the Michael Jordan of professional cycling, Lance's net worth reached a staggering $125 million at the peak of his career.

With numerous endorsements and prize money, he was one of the highest-earning athletes in the world. Even after retirement, he continued to earn millions through speaking engagements and sponsorships.

2) Richard Sherman (Net Worth: $40 million)

Richard Sherman is an American football player, with a net worth of $40 million. Known for his remarkable career with the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers, Sherman's exceptional skills as a cornerback have earned him recognition as one of the best in NFL history.

With multiple Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl win under his belt, he has solidified his place among the football elite.

3) Marshawn Lynch (Net Worth: $35 Million)

Marshawn Lynch is a professional American football player and has a net worth of $35 million. After being drafted by the Buffalo Bills, Lynch showcased his talent on the field, ultimately becoming one of the most successful running backs in the NFL. Holding the record for the most 100-yard rushing games in Cal history, Lynch's incredible performances have contributed to his impressive wealth.

4) Ronda Rousey (Net Worth: $14 Million)

Ronda Rousey, the American MMA competitor and judoka, is set to bring her fighting spirit to Stars on Mars. She enjoys a net worth of $14 million, as per Celebrity Networth. Once dominating the MMA scene as one of the most popular and successful female fighters, Rousey has expanded her career to include acting and professional wrestling.

5) Ariel Winter (Net Worth: $12 Million)

Ariel Winter, the American actress, takes center stage with a net worth of $12 million. Known for her role in the long-running hit series Modern Family, Winter has been acting since a young age, accumulating an impressive list of credits. Her talent extends beyond live-action as she has also made her mark in the world of animation.

6) Christopher Mintz-Plasse (Net Worth: $8 Million)

Christopher Mintz-Plasse, the American actor, writer, and producer, brings his comedic skills to the Stars on Mars show and has a net worth of $8 million. Rising to fame as "McLovin'" in the hit comedy Superbad, Mintz-Plasse has since appeared in numerous films and television projects. His voice-acting talents have also been recognized in popular animated movies and TV series.

7) Tinashe Kachingwe (Net Worth: $6 Million)

Tinashe Kachingwe, the American singer-songwriter, and actress, dazzles the audience with her musical prowess and has a net worth of $6 million. Having started her career as part of the girl group The Stunners, Tinashe went on to establish a successful solo recording career. Her mixtapes and albums have garnered critical acclaim.

8) Adam Rippon (Net Worth: $4 Million)

Adam Rippon, the American figure skater, is set to appear on Stars on Mars and has a net worth of $4 million. Rippon's impressive achievements in figure skating include winning various championships and becoming the first openly gay athlete from the United States to win a medal at the Winter Olympics.

Following his retirement from competitive skating, Rippon conquered the dance floor and emerged victorious on the reality competition show Dancing with the Stars.

9) Tom Schwartz (Net Worth: $4 Million)

Tom Schwartz, the American reality television personality and bartender, has a net worth of $4 million. Known for his appearances on the Bravo TV series Vanderpump Rules, Schwartz has become a fan favorite since joining the cast in 2013.

His marriage to Katie Maloney and his bartending skills at SUR, a restaurant owned by Lisa Vanderpump, has added to his popularity. Now he is now gearing up to be a contestant on Stars on Mars season 1.

10) Tallulah Willis (Net Worth: $3 Million)

Tallulah Willis, the American actress, has a net worth of $3 million. Born into a family of Hollywood stars, including parents Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, Tallulah has carved her own path in the entertainment industry. With notable film appearances and TV show guest spots, she continues to build her career.

11) Natasha Leggero (Net Worth: $2 Million)

Natasha Leggero, the American actress and stand-up comedian, is set to bring her comedic talents to Stars on Mars. She has a net worth of $2 million and is known for her hilarious routines and unique style. Leggero has made a name for herself in the comedy world and has toured extensively.

12) Porsha Williams (Net Worth: $1.5 Million)

Porsha Williams is a reality television star, model, and actress from America. The Stars on Mars contestant has a net worth of $1.5 million. As a cast member of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Porsha gained fame and recognition. She has also delved into philanthropy and launched her own charities.

Fans are now eager to watch the contestants in action on Stars on Mars season 1, which will premiere on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

