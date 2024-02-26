This past week has been big for Hip-Hop and trap music, with many notable releases, from highly anticipated Deluxe albums to surprise singles.

Weekly Music Radar (WMR) aims to highlight 10 of the most unique albums and songs that were recently dropped by musicians across genres like Hip-Hop, R&B, Pop, and more. This week saw many drops from rappers like Yeat, Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky, French Montana, and more.

Here is a list of records that made it onto Weekly Music Radar's top picks since February 19, 2024:

1. 2093 P3 (Yeat) - Hip/Hop album release

Yeat dropped Phase 3 for his successful chart-topping fourth studio album, 2093, on February 22. The album now has a total of 28 songs, of which four songs are only exclusively available to fans in the United States, who purchase the album from his website for $4.99.

The album, listed on streaming platforms, clocks in at one hour and 17 minutes. The complete tracklist for 2093 is provided below:

Psycho CEO Power Trip Breathe More Bought The Earth Nothing Change U Should Know Lyfestyle (Feat. Lil Wayne) ILUV Tell Me Shade Keep Pushin Riot & Set it off Team ceo 2093 Stand On It (Feat. Future) Familia Mr. Inbetweenit Psychocaine Run They Mouth If We Being Real 1093 As We Speak (Feat. Drake) Never Quit

Exclusive songs (part of Phase 3)

Timë Passed

Oh My Pockëts

SKLUB

H.A.B

2. INSANO - Nitro Mega (Kid Cudi) - Hip/Hop album release

Kid Cudi's INSANO - Nitro Mega is the Deluxe version of the album he released earlier this year in January. This project spans a total of 18 songs, which were not part of INSANO's earlier release.

The fresh INSANO edition clocks in at 59 minutes, with features from Wiz Khalifa, Lil Yachty, Pusha T, and more. The tracklist for INSANO - Nitro Mega is provided below:

HUMAN MADE DIAMONDS LIGHTS FAST CARS (Feat. Wiz Khalifa) WIN OR LOSE (Feat. Chip Tha Rapper) CHUNKY BABE AND I WILLIS (Feat. Chip Tha Rapper) CRASH TEST CUDI EVERYBODY LIKE (Feat. Pusha T) ELECTROWAVEBABY 2.0 ANIMATE (Feat. Chip Tha Rapper) ROUND N ROUND (Feat. Lil Yachty) DOSE OF DOPENESS (2007) ROCKET (2011) ILL WHAT I BLEED ALL MY LIFE I JUST WANNA GET (Feat. Layzie Bone, Krayzie Bone, and Steve Aoki) MOON MAN SHIT SUPERBOY

3. Mac & Cheese 5 (French Montana) - Hip/Hop mixtape release

French Montana's Mac & Cheese 5 is his 24th career mixtape and marks the end of his "Mac & Cheese" series. In a surprise drop, Montana released five separate albums as different versions of the LP, with Mac & Cheese 5 (versions) clocking in at a massive six hours and 126 songs.

The number of versions currently available on streaming platforms, except for the actual album, is listed below:

Mac & Cheese 5 (Sped Up)

Mac & Cheese 5 (Slowed Down)

Mac & Cheese 5 (Instrumental)

Mac & Cheese 5 (Acapella)

Mac & Cheese 5 (Versions)

Mac & Cheese 5 has a run-time of one hour and boasts a collection of 21 songs with features from Kanye West, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, and more:

Dirty Bronx Intro (Feat. Amber Run) Talk To Me Stand United (Feat. Kanye West, SAINt JHN, and Buju Banton) Splash Brothers (Rick Ross and Lil Wayne) Okay (Feat. Lil Baby and ATL Jacob) Casino Life 3 Where They At (Feat. Kanye West and Westside Gunn) Skit Too Fun (Feat. Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, and 41) Facts Praise God (Feat. JID) Money Ain't A Thing (Feat. Lil Durk) Goals (Feat. Jeremih) Other Side Fake Friends (Feat. Bryson Tiller) Where We Came From Made It In USA Millionaire Row (Feat. Rick Ross and Meek Mill) Ride The Wave Back In Style - Interlude Documentary (Feat. Mikky Ekko)

4. Coming Home Extended Edition (Usher) - R&B album release

Usher released the Deluxe project to his ninth studio album, Coming Home, which hit streaming platforms on February 9. Coming Home Extended Edition includes two additional songs, bringing the total number of tracks in this album up to 22.

Coming Home Extended Edition has a run-time of one hour and 15 minutes, with the following as the official tracklist for the album:

Coming Home (Feat. Burna Boy) Good Good (Feat. Summer Walker and 21 Savage) A-Town Girl (Feat. Latto) Cold Blooded (Feat. The Dream) Kissing Strangers Keep On Dancin' Risk It All (Feat. H.E.R) Bop Stone Kold Freak Ruin (Feat. Pheelz) Big On The Side I Am The Party I Love U Please U Luckiest Man Margiela Room in a Room One of Them Ones Standing Next To You (Remix - Feat. Jungkook) Believe Naked

5. dont let me go (MGK) - Hop/Hop single release

MGK dropped dont let me go on February 21 and distributed it to all streaming platforms via EST 19XX LLC under an exclusive license to Bad Boy and Interscope Records.

He also released a music video for the song, which was directed by Sam Cahill.

6. GANG$TA (A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak, and Free Nationals) - Hop/Hop single release

The powerful collaboration between A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak, and Free Nationals, titled GANG$TA, hit streaming platforms on February 23. The single was distributed to DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms) via APESHIT LLC and EMPIRE Records.

The song has racked up over a million streams on Spotify.

7. Love On (Selena Gomez) - Pop single release

Selena Gomez dropped Love On last Thursday and was distributed to all DSPs via Interscope Records. This single has over 3 million streams on Spotify and was produced by The Monsters & Strangerz and Isaiah Tejada.

The music video, released to Selena Gomez's official YouTube channel, has garnered almost 4 million views since its release on February 22, 2024.

8. Saturn (SZA) - R&B single release

SZA dropped her bouncy single, Saturn, on all streaming platforms on February 22, 2024. The single was distributed via Top Dawg Entertainment under an exclusive license to RCA Records.

Saturn currently has over 7 million streams on Spotify.

9. In The Dirt (Russ) - Hip/Hop single release

Russ dropped his deeply introspective record, In The Dirt, on all streaming platforms this past Friday, February 23.

The single was distributed to all DSPs via DIEMON records and currently has a little over 500,000 streams on Spotify.

10. Drown (Justin Timberlake) - Pop single release

Justin Timberlake dropped his heart-break pop single, Drown, on all streaming platforms on February 23, 2024. The song was distributed via RCA Records & Sony Music Entertainment and currently has over a million streams on Spotify.

Timberlake also uploaded an official lyrics video for the song on his YouTube channel, which has garnered almost a million views since its debut.