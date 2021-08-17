Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas: What now?

When Errol Spence Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao was made a few months ago, fans could not have imagined its current state.

Spence dropped a bombshell earlier this week and revealed that he is dealing with a retinal tear, leaving him with no choice but to drop out of the contest.

As a result, 35-year-old Cuban veteran Yordenis Ugas has stepped in to replace 'The Truth,' and fans are left scratching their heads in disbelief, especially those who have already shelled out to buy the pay-per-view.

By all accounts, 'Pacman' has looked absolutely phenomenal in training, and if his appearance behind closed doors at the Wild Card Gym in Hollywood is anything to go by, it's safe to say this is the best he's looked in years.

Of course, for Manny Pacquiao, it has always been easy to get up for elite fighters like Spence, which explains why he has looked phenomenal and extra motivated in training. But against Ugas, it's a different story. It's not outside the realm of possibility that he and his team could be underestimating the Cuban a tad and regarding him as a lesser challenge.

However, Ugas is not to be taken lightly. Like many of his fellow Cuban pugilists, he is an Olympic medalist and is a very technical fighter. His style is very tricky, and he won't just come forward at Pacquiao's bidding. Historically, 'Pacman' has had trouble with technical fighters who opt to lay back and counter, and that's the type of fighter Ugas is.

Team Pacquiao, particularly longtime confidant Buboy Fernandes and Hall-of-Fame coach Freddie Roach, are already branding Ugas as a "tune-up" fight for the fighting senator of the Philippines. They call Ugas a "blessing" in disguise. But is it wise of them to write off Ugas like that so easily?

As good as Manny Pacquiao looks right now, there is a very real chance he could lose this fight if he's not careful.

How can Yordenis Ugas win?

Yordenis Ugas [Image via Instagram @yordenis_ugas]

With only 12 knockouts out of 26 career wins, Ugas isn't a one-punch knockout threat by any means. He's also not particularly fast or powerful, and in recent bouts, he has been hurt by lesser men. But he did pretty well in 12 rounds with Shawn Porter before losing a split decision two years ago. Porter is a former Manny Pacquiao sparring partner and a solid welterweight today.

The Cuban may not have the kind of power that Pacquiao would be worried about. But what he does have is precision, timing and elusiveness - all traits that have troubled Pacquiao in the past. Ugas also has terrific body attacks and often goes to the bodega, which is historically the weakest part of Pacquiao's body.

How can Ugas win this? By countering and timing the fiery Filipino, stepping back and digging into the body to take the edge off his punches. Let's not forget, Pacquiao is 42. It doesn't matter how youthful he feels in the gym; 42 is still a scary number as far as age is concerned in boxing. And when you think of the many battles Manny Pacquiao has participated in over the past two decades; you have to wonder when it will ever catch up to him. His speed isn't what it used to be, even more so his punch output. These are the two main weapons Pacquiao has relied on most of his career.

Still, 'Pacman' is the favorite in this fight for good reason. He has millions of fans around the world who believe in him. When he's firing on all cylinders, he's a hard guy to deny, no matter the age. He also has, on many occasions, turned back the clock and surprised people. Manny Pacquiao has constantly proven that age is just a number, especially in his last fight against Keith Thurman. But that was two years ago, and he hasn't stepped in the ring since, so he has to prove it once again here.

There may be a small chance Ugas wins this fight. But there's a chance nonetheless.

Will we see the Manny Pacquiao of old?

Manny Pacquiao [Image via Instagram @mannypacquiao]

This is always the question fans ask when Manny Pacquiao steps into the ring at this stage of his career.

It's comforting to know that by every indication, Pacquiao does indeed look fantastic. However, word coming out of his camp is per the usual. Sparring partners swear he hasn't aged a bit. Freddie and Buboy say he's like the Manny Pacquiao of old. It's hard to tell if that's the absolute truth or just the PR machine working. Safe to say, it may be a little bit of both.

While you can never really underestimate Manny Pacquiao, there are a number of factors working against him this time around.

First of all, he's an extremely busy politician, and there's a lot of controversy surrounding the Filipino senator back home. He's in a row with his political allies, and they've ousted him from his spot as party leader while he was helpless and could do nothing about it on the other side of the world training in California.

Second, he's determined to run for the Philippine Presidency, with national elections coming in full swing in early 2022. And that's a very big deal with hundreds of moving parts, which no doubt Manny Pacquiao has kept tucked away at the back of his mind.

'Pacman' is preparing to campaign for the country's highest office in just a few short months, which will require an insane amount of time, money, and resources, not to mention immense attention.

There's a good chance Manny Pacquiao has had to deal with a lot of external distractions in this training camp - phone calls, answering emails, meetings, etc.

But as previously mentioned, you can't really bet against Manny Pacquiao. He's proven over and over again that when it's time to step in the ring, he rises to the occasion. However, Father Time is the only man unbeaten in boxing. Sooner or later, he gets you.

As has always been the case with the Filipino megastar late in his career, it will come down to who enters the ring on fight night. Will fans get the "Manny Pacquiao of old," or will they get an "old Manny Pacquiao?"

Whoever shows up will determine the outcome of this fight.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh