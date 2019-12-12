3 NWO Wrestlers who should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame with the group, and 3 who shouldn't be

Christopher Scott Wagoner FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 12 Dec 2019, 08:22 IST SHARE

These four men, while iconic, are far from the exclusive members of the New World Order.

At the end of every year, the WWE begins building up toward Wrestlemania season, the three-month grind which includes the Royal Rumble, which determines the main event of the grandest spectacle in sports entertainment, and the night before WrestleMania tradition, the Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

It's a chance for WWE to pay tribute to those wrestlers upon whose shoulders the entire industry was built. At times, it also serves as an olive branch offered to talent who may have become disenchanted with the WWE.

The announcements for Hall of Fame inductions are always met with a clamor from the fans and pundits who follow sports entertainment. There are always those who believe that undeserving men and women get the Hall of Fame nod, while some wrestling legends remain conspicuous by their absence.

That being said, there was little denying that the NWO as a group deserved an induction. However, many folks are wondering if the four men to be inducted--Hollywood Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and X Pac--are the only NWO members who deserve the recognition.

Here are three former NWO members who definitely deserve to be inducted, and three who do not.

Deserves to be in the HOF #1: Scott Steiner

Big Poppa Pump, aka Scott Steiner.

One of the premier members of the NWO was Scott Steiner, aka Big Poppa Pump.

There's no denying that the NWO membership became bloated and overblown after a while. Lower tier wrestlers were allowed in, which diminished the special feel of the faction.

WCW management seemed to realize the disparity, in that they came up with an alternate NWO theme song that the fans dubbed the "NWO B Team" song.

Advertisement

One man who never came out to the B team song was Scott Steiner. For a long time, he and his brother Ric had ruled the international tag team scene. Whether it was the NWA, WCW, WWE, or in Japan they wound up wearing the gold.

However, Hulk Hogan saw in Scott Steiner a sort of successor and convinced Scott to betray his brother and join the NWO. Steiner would also end up winning the WCW World title before the company's collapse. He is surely deserving of HOF recognition.

1 / 6 NEXT