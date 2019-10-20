5 Signs that 2020 could be the year of Drew McIntyre

Rick Ucchino

Will McIntyre stand above the rest in 2020?

If you're a fan of the Scottish Psychopath, you can't help but be disappointed with his journey in 2019. Drew McIntyre was the perennial favorite to come out on top, at seemingly every major event this year.

He was my pick to win the Royal Rumble, the Money in the Bank briefcase, and the King of the Ring Tournament. I also picked him to beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania and beat the Undertaker at SummerSlam.

He did none of those things. In fact, he never even got the one on one match with Taker.

McIntyre has spent the last 7 weeks off TV due to an injury, but he will be returning soon. In this article, I have talked about 5 signs that tell me when he does come back, it'll finally be his time to shine.

#1 He was Drafted to Raw in the 1st Round

Drew McIntyre and Becky Lynch made guest appearances on "The Bump" this week.

McIntyre was selected 5th overall during the first night of the Draft on Friday Night SmackDown. As I stated before he has been off TV for nearly two months, but he was still a first-round draft pick.

Granted the talent pool was a little thinner on Friday. I would have loved to have seen where he would have gone if Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Daniel Bryan, and Kofi Kingston were in the mix.

However, Dio Madden specifically brought up Samoa Joe's broken thumb as the reason for him falling all the way to the 5th round Monday night. He was even taken after Jinder Mahal, who is also on the shelf.

I'm willing to see McIntyre's high draft stock as a sign of big things to come. The same can be said for the rest of the first-rounders as well.

