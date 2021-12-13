5 Most Intriguing WWE gimmicks of 2021

WWE has had many gimmicks over the years. While some have hit home runs, others have failed miserably. 2021 was no exception as the promotion attempted many gimmicks, some good and some bad.

A good gimmick can ultimately make a star. Steve Austin was just another wrestler. First, he was stunning and then a ringmaster before he became Stone Cold Steve Austin and set the wrestling world on fire.

The Rock was just a third-generation superstar before becoming the most electrifying man in sports entertainment. Imagine if The Undertaker was always 'Mean' Mark? It is highly doubtful that we would be talking about a WrestleMania Streak at any point in his career.

This year, WWE handed the baton to several superstars, hoping to create the next big thing. There are still countless superstars, that haven’t quite hit it on the nose yet and thus are yet to break the glass ceiling.

There are more than a few who have made the leap, thanks to their new gimmicks and the sky seems to be the limit for them.

In this article, let’s take a look at the five most intriguing WWE gimmicks of 2021.

#5 WWE Conspiracy Theory Gimmick: Sami Zayn

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn has always been an underground success in his years on the independent scene and then as part of NXT, including a run as NXT champion.

In 2014, Zayn got his first call-up to the main roster as a babyface and debuted against John Cena in Montreal as part of the latter’s US Title Open Challenge.

The crowd popped at his first appearance following that year’s WrestleMania, and it looked like the Canadian superstar was set for a big push.

Unfortunately, what should have been a perfect night turned ugly, when Zayn injured his shoulder. He would not return until January of 2016.

Zayn lingered in obscurity until a heel turn and teaming with Kevin Owens revitalized his career. The two would take on Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 34.

Zayn was forced out of WWE again, undergoing surgery and more uncertainty. When he finally returned, the crowd again wanted to pop for him. But the former NXT Champion stayed a heel, blaming the fans for his misfortunes.

He could have milked this gimmick for a nice lengthy mid-card run, but Zayn took it to another level.

In 2021, Zayn took his string of losses and made it work for him. He blamed everyone for his shortcomings and had a video crew documenting his every move going forward, with the notion that there was a conspiracy against him.

The results have been brilliant. Zayn is relevant, funny, and entertaining on a weekly basis. His recent interactions to help get babyface Brock Lesnar over points out the importance of Zayn’s new gimmick.

The Great Liberator is easily one of the more entertaining acts on WWE television, and a face turn wouldn’t be surprising given how over he is.

One theory that can’t be disputed at the moment is Sami Zayn’s gimmick is way over.

