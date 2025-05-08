Roblox +1 Speed Maze blends the obby and maze genres to provide a compelling and challenging experience. As the name suggests, your speed increases with each second spent in the game – your objective is to reach the finish line. Each level is a test of agility and requires quick thinking.

From giant dogs that constantly say 'bruh' to confusing mazes guarded by terrifying creatures, the game has many challenges. This beginner's guide covers all the important aspects of the gameplay and features a few tips for you to easily complete the first world of +1 Speed Maze.

A beginner's guide for Roblox +1 Speed Maze

Understanding the grind

Increase multipliers by utilizing Gold (Image via Roblox)

In Roblox +1 Speed Maze, you must increase your Speed and Stamina to reach all 10 checkpoints in the starter world. You begin the game with zero agility but can train to increase your stats.

The Auto Train treadmill with the red shoe icon in the lobby can be used to increase your speed even when AFK. There's also an Auto Train treadmill for Stamina, but it is unlocked after reaching the fourth checkpoint.

Reaching each checkpoint in +1 Speed Maze rewards you with Gold that can be spent on upgrades and eggs. Both increase your Speed and Stamina multipliers. Found on the left side of the spawn area are Eggs that vary in cost, such that the expensive ones grant you Pets with better boosts.

Completing the levels

The boulder level in the game (Image via Roblox)

The challenges and checkpoint rewards for Roblox +1 Speed Maze are as follows:

First checkpoint (Reward: 10 Gold ): The way to the first checkpoint is obstructed by two giant dogs. Use the pillars at the sides of the level to hinder their movement.

): The way to the first checkpoint is obstructed by two giant dogs. Use the pillars at the sides of the level to hinder their movement. Second checkpoint (Reward: 100 Gold) : To reach the second checkpoint, avoid being crushed by a rolling boulder. There are platforms on the left and right sides that can be utilized to let the boulder pass by.

: To reach the second checkpoint, avoid being crushed by a rolling boulder. There are platforms on the left and right sides that can be utilized to let the boulder pass by. Third checkpoint (Reward: 500 Gold) : This is a parkour level with no surprises.

: This is a parkour level with no surprises. Fourth checkpoint (Reward: 1000 Gold): To reach this checkpoint and unlock the Stamina Auto Train treadmill, you must outrun a train.

To reach this checkpoint and unlock the Stamina Auto Train treadmill, you must outrun a train. Fifth checkpoint (Reward: 2000 Gold) : You must outrun gigantic NPCs in a Z-shaped maze to reach the fifth checkpoint.

: You must outrun gigantic NPCs in a Z-shaped maze to reach the fifth checkpoint. Sixth checkpoint (Reward: 3000 Gold) : You must complete a skipping stones mini-game to reach the next checkpoint. Some stones appear on the surface momentarily, so you have to time your jump.

: You must complete a skipping stones mini-game to reach the next checkpoint. Some stones appear on the surface momentarily, so you have to time your jump. Seventh checkpoint (Reward: 12,000 Gold) : This level purely depends on your Speed stat as you need to run up a flowing stream.

: This level purely depends on your Speed stat as you need to run up a flowing stream. Eighth checkpoint (Reward: 23,000 Gold) : Fittingly, access to the eighth checkpoint is interrupted by a maze swarming with eight-legged creatures. Use the cobwebs to avoid the spiders and avoid being closed down.

: Fittingly, access to the eighth checkpoint is interrupted by a maze swarming with eight-legged creatures. Use the cobwebs to avoid the spiders and avoid being closed down. Ninth checkpoint (Reward: 90,000 Gold) : Reaching the second-last checkpoint requires you to climb a huge tower encircled by a spinning blade. The trick is to let the blade touch the starting point and then use the ladder. However, you must have over a million Speed and Stamina before making the climb.

: Reaching the second-last checkpoint requires you to climb a huge tower encircled by a spinning blade. The trick is to let the blade touch the starting point and then use the ladder. However, you must have over a million Speed and Stamina before making the climb. Tenth checkpoint (Reward: 100,000 Gold): The last level includes a series of mazes and obbys.

Once you reach the finish line, you will see a portal that will teleport you to the second world, Backrooms.

Rebirthing

The Rebirth mechanic in the game (Image via Roblox)

Rebirth is an optional feature in +1 Speed Maze that allows you to reset your progress using Gold. Your accumulated Speed and Stamina become zero, but you get better multipliers for both. It is an important feature for those who wish to complete the game again as a beginner.

FAQs about Roblox +1 Speed Maze

How much Speed is needed to reach the fourth checkpoint in +1 Speed Maze?

You need at least 1.8K Speed to reach the fourth checkpoint in this game.

How to gain Energy in Roblox +1 Speed Maze

To gain Stamina, use the Auto Train treadmill with the thunderbolt icon in the lobby.

Why are Gold coins beneficial for players in +1 Speed Maze?

Coins are a useful resource. With them, you can upgrade your Stamina and Speed multipliers, purchase pet eggs, unlock teleports, and perform Rebirths.

