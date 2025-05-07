Dead Defense: A beginner's guide

Roblox Dead Defense is a tower defense game with a Wild West theme. The objective is to deploy units strategically and finish the undead army before it reaches your base. Adding to the strategic depth, each unit has a different attack ability, damage output, and cost. This allows players in a team to tactically combine their forces and tackle the most difficult levels.

If you are a beginner in Dead Defense, this guide will help you understand the fundamentals, including how Summons and the AFK Zone function in the game.

A beginner's guide for Roblox Dead Defense

Beginning the tower defense game

Battle waves of zombies, werewolves, and other creatures (Image via Roblox)

You begin Dead Defense with a single tower/unit, which is sufficient for completing the Easy and Normal modes. To start the game, head to the Play area and stand inside one of the squares. You'll then be teleported to the main game.

Players have to vote for a Map and a Gamemode before spawning on the battlefield. The higher the difficulty chosen, the better the rewards obtained by finishing the level. In higher difficulties, such as the Nightmare mode, your base has a low HP while the enemy waves have higher hitpoints and speed.

The Dead Defense gameplay is typical of tower defense titles on Roblox. With the left mouse button, you select units and place them to defend your base. A set number of units can be placed in a level, so you have to position them wisely.

Obtaining Bonds and using them

Bonds is the chief in-game currency (Image via Roblox)

Completing levels in this Roblox game grants you Bonds, with which you can purchase more units. You can also acquire the currency via Robux microtransactions. Bonds are indicated on the game screen by a paper money icon with the words "One Dollar" at its center.

Utilizing the various zones

The Summon menu in the game (Image via Roblox)

Roblox Dead Defense features several zones you must access to progress rapidly in the game. Here's a description of each zone and what it offers:

Units Summon : Here, you can buy more units by spending Bonds. You can access the Summon system by standing inside the yellow circle or interacting with the NPC in black clothes. The chance of getting a particular unit is displayed on the left side of the screen.

: Here, you can buy more units by spending Bonds. You can access the Summon system by standing inside the yellow circle or interacting with the NPC in black clothes. The chance of getting a particular unit is displayed on the left side of the screen. Trading Zone : Instead of selling duplicate units, a better option would be to exchange them for new ones in the Trading Zone. You can start an exchange by pressing the "Trade" button and then selecting the player with whom you want to trade. The Trading feature can be toggled on/off by clicking the text at the bottom left corner.

: Instead of selling duplicate units, a better option would be to exchange them for new ones in the Trading Zone. You can start an exchange by pressing the "Trade" button and then selecting the player with whom you want to trade. The Trading feature can be toggled on/off by clicking the text at the bottom left corner. AFK Zone: The best method to obtain Bonds is by utilizing the AFK Zone. After entering the cave, you can leave the game running in the background and get Bonds every minute. Do not close the game, as it will reset your AFK progress.

Players get 8 Bonds per minute in the AFK Zone. However, those with the Premium subscription get 16 Bonds per minute.

FAQs about Roblox Dead Defense

How to get Bonds in Dead Defense?

You can get Bonds in this tower defense game by completing levels, spending time in the AFK Zone, and purchasing packs in the Shop.

How do I equip units in Roblox Dead Defense?

To add more defenders to your team, open the Inventory and then click the unit that you want to equip.

Is Dead Defense free on Roblox?

Yes, Dead Defense is a free-to-play experience on the Roblox platform. There are optional microtransactions that allow you to purchase rare towers and Bonds.

