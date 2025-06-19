+1 Speed Maze Luoblox guide

+1 Speed Maze implemented a new World called Luoblox with Update 7 on May 31, 2025. It features pixel-style graphics reminiscent of classic Minecraft, while retaining the overall gameplay style of the previous maps. Luoblox presents a new challenge for players, where maximizing stats takes precedence over everything else.

Let’s quickly look at what Luoblox has to offer and a few tips on clearing it.

Breaking down Luoblox in +1 Speed Maze

Luoblox can be unlocked after beating Maze and Backrooms (Image via Roblox)

The process of unlocking Luoblox does not have any specific requirements. You only need to clear the Maze and Backrooms Worlds before it. Once you’ve done so, you can teleport to Luoblox without any further preambles.

The general pace of progression in Luoblox is largely the same as Maze and Backrooms. Instead of walking from one part of the level to the next through Checkpoint beacons, you must interact with computers in this World. This affords the levels a greater degree of visual variety, which the World utilizes to great effect.

Note that the World only has three stages currently – more will be released with future updates.

The map features platformer challenges that are trickier than the other two maps, although you can overcome them by training your Speed and Stamina stats. Try to perform as many Rebirths as possible and collect the best Pets to stack up stat growth multipliers. We recommend raising your Speed and Stamina stats to 300 million and 150 million, respectively.

Also read: +1 Speed Maze: A beginner’s guide

About +1 Speed Maze

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

+1 Speed Maze involves training your stats to speed through levels while avoiding any obstacles and foes in the way. This title is one part obstacle course and one part speed run, where your goal is to hit the next checkpoint without worrying about much along the way. The more you run, the faster you become, after which the obstacles are less likely to impede you.

One-half of this experience is dealing with the levels themselves, while the other half is entirely focused on training and Coin collection. You can train by using the machines in the starter area of each World – the treadmill raises your Speed, while the abs bench raises your Stamina.

As you clear Checkpoints, you earn Coins that can be used to buy Eggs. Eggs can be hatched into Pets, which serve as stat growth multipliers. Collecting Coins lets you grow faster and gives you a better chance of reaching the next Checkpoint.

Aim to be the fastest at clearing these levels and rack up a massive stack of Coins in this Roblox experience.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to unlock Luoblox in +1 Speed Maze

Luoblox will be unlocked after clearing the Maze and Backrooms Worlds.

What is the recommended stat range for Luoblox in +1 Speed Maze?

It is recommended to be around the 300 million mark for the Speed and Stamina stats while playing through Luoblox to comfortably clear its stages.

Is +1 Speed Maze available for free?

Yes, the game can be played for free, and it does not impose any premium elements upon players.

