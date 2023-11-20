10 best rods in Roblox Fishing Simulator as of November 2023

If you've been playing Roblox Fishing Simulator for a while, you will be familiar with their never-ending selection of fishing rods. Additionally, from this vast list, figuring out the one that suits your needs can be a tedious task. Keeping that in mind, this curated article will list a few prominent fishing rods everyone is trying to get their hands on.

So, without delay, let's look at the 10 best fishing rods in Roblox Fishing Simulator to use in November 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

From Futuristic Scimitar to Glowstic Rod, here are the 10 best fishing rods in Roblox Fishing Simulator (November 2023)

1. Futuristic Scimitar

The Futuristic Scimitar is a Mythic fishing rod that, aside from being one of the best rods in the game, is a prized possession for many collectors. It is obtainable through the Crown Chest and Elven Chest found at the Smuggler's Bay.

This white and purple sword-shaped rod with a brown holder boasts a +30% rarity chance, +10% strength, and +10% hook speed. The lure is a small kite-shaped white part that adds a touch of elegance to this powerhouse of a rod.

2. Sunflower Cane

The Sunflower Cane is a Mythic rod that adds a touch of nature to your fishing arsenal; it can be obtained through Crown Chest and Elven Chest, also found at the Smuggler's Bay, similar to the Futuristic Scimitar.

This brown-colored branch of sunflowers with a bright yellow sunflower in the middle as a lure brings not only style but also practicality to the table by offering a +30% rarity chance, +10% strength, and +10% reeling speed.

3. The Ice Queen's Sceptre

If you are on your way to Port Jackson in Roblox Fishing Simulator, then be sure to try your luck at obtaining the Mythic fishing rod - The Ice Queen's Sceptre from the Silver Chests and Gold Chests scattered across the Port.

It has a black handle and a mesmerizing neon blue glow design, but that's not all; this rod also grants a formidable +35% rarity chance and +15% reeling speed. The singular light blue crystal as a lure adds a touch of mystique to your fishing trips.

4. Crystal Skull Rod

The Mythic Crystal Skull Rod is an Index reward for the completion of the Ancient Shores milestone and is a collector's dream. This fishing rod is mostly light blue with white bones crafted in a way that represents a fish's skeleton.

It has a red eyeball as a lure, and some of its perks include +20% reeling speed, +10% instant value, and a substantial +25% mutation chance.

5. Court Wizard Rod

The Court Wizard Rod is a gateway to a magical realm centered around fishing. It is a Mythic rarity fishing rod that is obtainable through the Silver and Gold Chest at Port Jackson.

It has a design that resembles a light blue magic wand with a pink gem and a wizard hat as a lure, giving it a whimsical touch. Its perks include +25% rarity chance, +20% hook speed, and +5% strength.

6. Key to the City

You can unlock excellence in being an angler in the Roblox Fishing Simulator with the Key to the City fishing rod. It is also a Mythic rarity rod and is an Index reward for completing the Port Jackson Index milestone.

This gold-colored rod features a small red gem in the handle and a large golden padlock as a lure. This unique rod grants a +15% mutation chance and a +50% increased chance of catching baby and huge-sized fish.

7. Crystal Rod

The Crystal Rod is an elegant Mythic beauty that can be obtained from the Silver and Gold Chests found at Port Jackson. Its design mainly consists of black triangles and diamonds with light blue crystals and a singular light blue crystal as a lure.

The Crystal Rod also grants you various benefits, which include +25% reeling speed, +15% hook speed, +5% rarity chance, and +5% strength.

8. Ancient Sword

If what you're looking for is a touch of antiquity and class in Roblox Fishing Simulator, then you can look at Mythic Ancient Sword. It can be obtained through the Silver and Gold Chests found at Port Jackson, or it can be occasionally available at the Wandering Merchant's shop.

This brown sword is covered with moss and a light blue magical crack in the blade. This combination is then paired with a fruit as a lure. The lucky Robloxians that get their hands on this fishing rod can enjoy a +30% rarity chance and +20% reeling speed.

9. Magic Rod

The Mythic Magic Rod can be unlocked through the Silver and Gold Chests found at Port Jackson, similar to many others on this list. This brown-colored fishing rod is equipped with four neon blue orbs at the top that boast a captivating glowing orb as a lure in the middle.

Its perks include +15% rarity chance, +15% reeling speed, +15% hook speed, and +5% strength. For the adventurous Roblox users, you have a slim chance of obtaining this fishing rod from the Epic and Mythic Ship Wrecks or the Wandering Merchant's weekly shop.

10. Glowstick Rod

The Mythic Glowstick Rod is a dazzling rod made available through the Silver and Gold Chest at Port Jackson, and it is sure to light up your fishing expeditions in the Roblox Fishing Simulator.

It has a neon blue-colored light with black caps on either side, and the overall design exudes coolness. The lure is a black cap on the top, and it adds a touch of mystery to the fishing rod. This rod also grants you a +20% rarity chance, 15% reeling speed, and 15% strength.

Armed with these fishing rods, you'll be on your way to becoming a legend in the Fishing Hall of Fame! For more such content, visit the Sportskeeda Roblox News Hub.