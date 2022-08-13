10 best scary games in Roblox that will get players screaming

Roblox's horror catalog is gaining attention thanks to some great games that ensure appropriate vocal workouts. If players have problems finding horror titles on Roblox, this list might help.

While we can all agree that Roblox avatars are unique, they are also home to many eerie multiplayer horror games. While the majority of the games are still family-friendly and suitable for all ages, a couple of them are distressing and frightening.

Most Roblox horror games feature tactics like trivia, puzzles, discovery, and endurance. These can be found in a number of the games listed below. While the end goals vary, players can expect these Roblox horror games to test their judgment, execution strategy, perseverance, and practical intelligence.

These Roblox games will keep you awake at night, from basic jump scares to psychological horror

10) Scary Elevator

Scary Elevator transports players from level to floor while pitting them against waves of increasingly challenging foes. Famous horror game characters such as Freddy from Five Nights at Freddy's, Slenderman, Pennywise, Siren Head, and even Peppa Pig are among the enemies. Surviving in the game is the final goal.

Scary Elevator doesn't make things simple, so players will have a lot on their hands when confronting scary monsters. Players collect points along the way to obtain stronger gear to help them escape the impending onslaught.

9) Breaking Point

Breaking Point has four different game types to choose from. People can vote on which mode to play before the game begins. Breaking Point is one of the modes in which players are randomly assigned to kill another player.

With just two players remaining, they pull out knives to complete the assignment. There's also a Duck Duck Stab, in which the killer selects who to kill, they fight, and the victor advances to the next round.

There's also a Duel Voting system. Players vote against one another, and players with the most votes battle.

8) Survive the Killer!

In this terrifying Roblox horror game, players must survive the killer, as the title says. This will be up their alley if players have played games like Friday the 13th or Dead by Daylight. Players can play the game as either the killer or the survivor. While the killer is on the prowl, players as survivors can flee and hide.

The goal of a killer is to eliminate as many players as possible before the timer expires. Overall, it's a straightforward and enjoyable concept that works well alone but truly shines as a group activity.

7) Alone in a Dark House

It doesn't get much creepier than Alone in a Dark House. For a good reason, the game was nominated for the Bloxy Award's best single-player game in 2020.

The premise of this game is that players play a detective investigating a family's past that lived in an abandoned house.

For this one, it is advised to obtain a private server because having other people around can sour the experience. However, the company isn't all that bad if players are frightened easily.

6) Horror Elevator

In Horror Elevator, there is more horror than in Scary Elevator. Even with the jokes, the game is similar as players move from floor to floor fighting various terrifying monsters.

The game contains loud noises, jump scares, and flashing lights to keep players seated tightly.

There are also a few monsters to fend off, including Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees, Siren Head, and aliens. In this game, a grandmother can be fought; the wicked grandmother is the scariest.

5) The Haunted Imperial Hotel

A haunting hotel that has been abandoned and is gradually being reclaimed by the soil is featured in this game. The game's surroundings are eerily intriguing and evocative. The game heavily emphasizes exploration and terror, allowing players to learn about its sinister secrets.

While there are foes to fend off and traps to avoid, players can always invite friends over to help them out if things get too spooky.

4) Geisha

This spooky Roblox game is based on the "Teke-Take" urban legend. A schoolgirl who fell on train tracks and had her body severed in half is the subject. This Roblox game with an equally bizarre concept has a rather grim theme.

Additionally, something is constantly keeping watch over the players. The silent house is the ideal setting and is expertly designed to convey horrors. A geisha will follow players around as they explore all the hidden corners.

3) Piggy

In the finest possible way, Piggy makes Peppa Pig terrifying. One of the few season-long horror games on Roblox, this one has just concluded its second season and is very well-liked.

The lore is intriguing and sheds light on Piggy's motivations for wanting players dead. Watching a pink pig with a baseball bat chase them around can be terrifying. Plus, players need to get away from the horrifying creature.

2) Dead Silence

Dead Silence has a terrifying atmosphere and plenty of scary scenes based on the same-named horror film. Players are detectives tasked with learning what happened to Mary Shaw, a deceased ventriloquist who is believed to be stalking a small village.

This spooky Roblox game-level design is ideal for producing screams. Players will be going slowly and constantly looking around corners. Here, the sound is used to impart half of the horror.

1) Murder Mystery 2

There are numerous knives to pick from in this Roblox horror game. Players have to kill everyone if they are playing the murderer. If they are innocent, they must flee and hide from the murderer because there are also innocents in the game.

Players can call the sheriff after using their sleuthing abilities to identify the murderer. The sheriff is the only person with a weapon that can kill the murderer. The sheriff collaborates with the innocents to execute the murderer.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen