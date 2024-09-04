10 best units in Anime Defenders

Anime Defenders, the tower defense game, features a myriad of units that can be effective in battle. The highest tier of towers is quite populated, which makes multiple team builds equally as powerful despite the differences in specialization. This can also make it difficult to know which ones to use while jumping into the most difficult stages of the game.

To clear this difficulty, we’ve listed the 10 best units you can use in Anime Defenders. This list includes a mix of DPS and support towers to reflect their value in any build variation.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

10 best units to add to your team in Anime Defenders

1. Pink Rockstar

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Pink Rockstar is one of the best supporting units in Anime Defenders with its ability to generate cash and boost ally unit damage by 20%. What makes support units great is that unless a unit that fulfills the same role is added to the game, they are never truly power-crept. Pink Rockstar, despite the unit’s age, is still an effective support unit and fairly easy to obtain through the Standard Banner.

2. Dragon Mage

The Dragon Mage (Image via Roblox || MrRhino/YouTube)

The Dragon Mage is one of the most powerful hybrid-type units, offering both a high damage output and a support ability. He is best suited for a burn status effect-centric build, as he boosts ally burn damage by 50%. With multiple Dragon Mages on the field, you can rain hellfire upon the enemy with a combined 100% extra burn damage from all of your towers.

3. Lunar Empress

The Lunar Empress (Image via Roblox || MrRhino/YouTube)

The Lunar Empress has extremely high AoE damage. Topping it off is her ability to stack an additional 0.05% damage each time she takes off over 60% of the enemy’s HP. This damage stack is limited to 50%, but it is invaluable for game modes where you face tens of enemy waves without respite.

4. Solar Overlord

The Solar Overlord (Image via Roblox || MrRhino/YouTube)

Solar Overlord is a Secret-rarity unit focused on burn damage, adding 20% burn damage on top of his base DPS. His specialty is gaining 1% attack per wave, maxing out at a hefty 100%. For normal game modes that are limited to 30-50 waves, this damage buff is fairly good. But where it shines is in the Towers of Eternity and Infinite game modes, where he truly gets to show off his true potential.

5. Poseidon (Sea Sovereign)

Poseidon (Sea Sovereign) in action (Image via Roblox || MrRhino/YouTube)

Slow is a powerful status effect, being invaluable for dealing with fast and powerful enemies alike. Such enemies define the difficulty of some of the endgame content, which is what makes Poseidon (Sea Sovereign) such a powerful tower. His attacks inflict the slow debuff and with multiple of him on the field, you can significantly cut down the opponent’s speed.

6. Sage (Deity)

Sage (Deity) (Image via Roblox || MrRhino/YouTube)

Sage (Deity) is a limited-time Secret unit with one of the highest DPS in Anime Defenders. His primary role is to target enemies that can only be damaged by Ground units, and his damage is high enough to tackle nearly all foes. With a deployment cost of 2,750 Yen, he is easy to get out on the field and start dealing some serious damage right away.

7. Ice Dragon Queen

Ice Dragon Queen in action (Image via Roblox || Robo Animations and Gaming/YouTube)

The Mythical Ice Dragon Queen is a unit that specializes in applying Freeze to the enemy. Being a Hybrid unit, she can stop enemies from moving altogether for up to four seconds. With multiple Ice Dragon Queens on the field, you can halt the advances of fast enemies completely, making her one of the best units in Anime Defenders.

8. The Demon Overlord

The Demon Overlord in action (Image via Roblox || NiNZ/YouTube)

The Demon Overlord is the bleed damage equivalent of the Dragon Mage, applying a 50% bleed damage buff to all allies within range. He is a core part of Bleed-centric builds, taking their effectiveness well above what they would achieve otherwise. The bleed damage he inflicts is 20% of the total damage he deals, which is spread into four ticks of 5% damage.

9. Celestial Qi Master

The Celestial Qi Master (Image via Roblox || MrRhino/YouTube)

Celestial Qi Master is a damage-centered Mythical Ground unit with a focus on AoE attacks. Its area of effect is massive, being able to cover some maps in their entirety. With a relatively low deployment cost of 2,000 Yen, you can get started on upgrading him to the maximum level early on.

He can inflict upwards of 135,000 damage per attack, which can put a massive dent in even boss enemies’ HP bar.

10. Chance King

The Chance King in action (Image via Roblox || Risea/YouTube)

The Chance King is a Secret unit obtainable from the Standard Banner. He also focuses on AoE attacks, with an effective range that is only smaller than the Celestial Qi Master on this list. What makes him special is his ability to possibly generate some cash while hitting a jackpot after upgrading to level 10.

With some luck, he can make enough money to speed up the upgrade process for your remaining units.

FAQs

What is the best unit for a bleed build in Anime Defenders?

The most valuable unit for a bleed-centric team is The Demon Overlord, which boosts ally bleed damage by 50% per unit placement.

What is the best AoE unit in Anime Defenders?

The best AoE unit in Anime Defenders is the Celestial Qi Master, who can cover entire maps within his attack range.

How much damage can the Lunar Empress stack in Anime Defenders?

The Lunar Empress can stack 0.05% damage each time she deals 60% or more of the enemy’s HP up to a maximum of 50%.

