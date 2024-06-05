Anime Defenders: Support Units Guide

Anime Defenders includes a wide variety of units with different strengths and weaknesses. Every unit has a specific role to play, which adds to the strategic element of the game. While you can fill your character roster with attacking units, why not use support units to improve your damage dealers’ efficacy?

Support units are characters that can be placed to apply various effects on the field. From buffs to resource generation, these units can be invaluable to your team. Wondering what the best support units in Anime Defenders are? Here’s everything you need to know about them to use them effectively in battle.

About Support Units in Anime Defenders

Support units can be acquired by summoning on banners (Image via Roblox)

In addition to attacking the hordes of enemies that approach your home base from the main path, support units apply an effect within their range. Their attack power is usually lower than dedicated damage dealers, but they compensate for their lower firepower with buffs, debuffs, status effects, and resource generation.

Support units can be categorized into two types: Dedicated support and hybrid support units. Dedicated support units can’t attack and only apply a buff effect for allies. Their effects are more potent and can make a massive difference in the efficiency of your existing units.

On the other hand, hybrid support units boast great attacking power and have secondary buff or debuff effects that round out their abilities. In certain team combinations, these can be quite versatile, albeit with effects that are not as potent as those offered by dedicated support units.

Also read: Anime Defenders: A Beginner's Guide

The Best Support Units in Anime Defenders

Pink Rockstar in action (Image via Roblox || Robo Animations and Gaming on YouTube)

The best dedicated support units are Pink Rockstar and Bloomer. Pink Rockstar, a Legendary unit, applies up to a 20.4% attack power buff to ally units in its range, which can turn the tide of battle in your favor. On the flip side, the Epic rarity unit Bloomer boosts the amount of Yen generated each turn.

As for hybrid support units, you can pick Flame Dragon King and Admiral of Ice to apply status ailments to enemies. Flame Dragon King, a Mythic rarity unit, applies burn damage to foes that causes them to take damage over time. Incidentally, this unit is one of the best in the game, thanks to its high stats and Mythic rarity.

Admiral of Ice is a Legendary unit that freezes enemies in their tracks, allowing your entire team to launch a concentrated attack. This ability can be immensely useful against minibosses and bosses, delaying their advance and allowing you to deal as much damage in the meantime as possible.

Also read: What are Secret Units in Anime Defenders?

FAQs

What is the best support unit in Anime Defenders?

Pink Rockstar, with the ability to boost ally damage by 20.4%, stands as the best support unit in the game.

What is the rarest support unit in Anime Defenders?

Flame Dragon King is a Mythic rarity unit, making it the rarest support unit in the game.

What is the best way to use the Bloomer unit?

Bloomer is best deployed early in stages with 15 or more enemy waves to capitalize on the Yen boost for as long as possible.

