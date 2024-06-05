What are Secret units in Anime Defenders?

Anime Defenders, the tower defense-style Roblox experience, features various unit rarities. You can use gems for summons to acquire Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Mythic units, with Mythic units being the highest rarity. However, there is one unit rarity that is above Mythic that may have escaped your notice: Secret units.

Secret units are a part of the summon pool in the game. They can be acquired in a similar way to the other units. That said, they are notoriously difficult to obtain because of their low rates.

So, what are Secret units? Let’s answer that question in detail and see what makes them so sought after.

Secret Units in Anime Defenders

Silhouetted Secret units on the banner (Image via Roblox)

Secret units are rare characters with an extremely low pull rate in Anime Defenders, even compared to Mythic units. They are highly effective in battle, making short work of enemy hordes with little to no effort. Some of them can also evolve into better versions of themselves, making them even more efficient.

The stats these units boast are a cut above every other rarity, making it imperative to place them in your team the instant you acquire them. Of course, their rarity makes them rather difficult to upgrade, requiring more resources than the other unit rarities.

This makes them more suited for those tackling the endgame, as they will have an easier time gathering the required resources.

How to get Secret Units in Anime Defenders

Secret units can be obtained from the Summon area (Image via Roblox)

Secret units can only be obtained through the game’s summon system. The odds of getting a Secret unit is one in a thousand, solidifying the rarity’s status as the most elusive of them all.

You can make an educated guess on which banner has the Secret unit by gleaning at the summon screen. If the banner has a silhouetted character, you can spend your gems to have a small chance of getting them.

Luck-boosting items like Lucky potions can improve your odds, but they cost Robux to purchase. Moreover, there is no summon pity for Secret units, making them even more difficult to get. As such, there is no easy way to get your hands on these units without opening your wallet.

Currently, there are three Secret units in the game that occasionally appear on the summon banners: The Gamer, Chance Taker, and Cursed Knight.

FAQs

What are Secret units in Anime Defenders?

Secret units are special characters that are a cut above the rest, being the rarest and most powerful ones in the game.

How do I get Secret units?

You have a small chance of getting Secret units by spending gems on the game’s gacha system.

What is the pull rate for Secret units in Anime Defenders?

Secret units have a pull rate of 0.1%, making them the rarest character type in the game.

