Anime Dimensions: A Definitive Guide

Anime Dimensions is a Roblox experience that takes the best aspects of a dungeon crawler and gives it an anime twist. Featuring several characters reminiscent of the most popular Shonen protagonists, this game presents a unique and interesting approach to a gacha-based RPG.

As the name suggests, this experience revolves around traveling to different dimensions and defeating strong boss-level enemies for rewards and experience. Each of these dimensions is modeled after iconic locations seen in various anime series, giving fans a chance to explore them without any constraints.

Newcomers to Anime Dimensions may have a few questions about its core mechanics. Not to worry, as this guide is designed to answer any questions you may have about the game. Read on to learn how the game works and how you can maximize your characters’ growth.

An overview of Anime Dimensions

A miniboss encounter (Image via Roblox)

In Anime Dimensions, different dimensions act as the game’s dungeons. Being a dungeon crawler at heart, your main objective is to clear them out to collect loot and gather XP for future battles. As your avatar levels up, the game will present new challenges and modes with different enemy combinations and difficulty levels.

Starting a dimension is as simple as walking to the central area in the main hub. Entering the beacon opens a dungeon select screen, where you can choose one of various dimensions and game modes. Based on your avatar’s level, it would be beneficial to start certain stages more than others.

Going through a dimension (Image via Roblox)

Upon completing a dimension, you will be rewarded with gems and XP, along with a unique drop. This drop can include a card, pet, fruit, costume, or accessory, with the first three directly contributing to your avatar’s overall power level.

Additionally, the game includes a gacha system that will give you a random item based on the chosen gacha. You can open up to four items at a time, which has a chance to reward you with a rare and powerful item.

Also read: Anime Battle Arena: A Definitive Guide

How the characters work in Anime Dimensions

The four starter characters (Image via Roblox)

By default, you have access to four starter heroes in this dungeon-crawling experience: Shinobi, Saiya, Gomi, and Kuroshi. These characters have well-rounded skills to help you ease into the flow of the game. More characters can be unlocked by purchasing them in the shop or by completing specific game modes.

Each character shares a few basic mechanics, such as basic attacks (called M1), dash, and a set of special abilities. These abilities are mapped to the numeral keys on your keyboard and can be accessed at any time. Once used, they enter a cooldown state before they can be used again.

Powerful area-of-effect (AoE) skills tend to have longer cooldowns, while faster and weaker ones can be reused with barely any downtime.

Dimensions and game modes

Certain game modes are level-gated (Image via Roblox)

Anime Dimensions features a myriad of game modes to experience, with each offering a different flavor of action. The bread-and-butter of this game are the dimensions, which will be restricted until you hit a certain level. You will have access to every game mode by the time you reach level 31, so it is advised to prioritize level-ups above all else.

A standard dimension has you taking on a horde of enemies, defeating a miniboss, and finally the main dungeon boss. This pattern is consistent with most dimensions, with twists added to them based on enemy configurations and boss movesets.

Other game modes in this experience include Time Challenge, Time Chamber, Raids, Boss Rush, and Practice mode. The Time Challenge has you defeat as many enemies within eight minutes as you can. This is a test of endurance, where your skills will be pushed to the very limit.

Tackling a boss-level enemy (Image via Roblox)

In Raids, players must band together to fight a single Raid boss and deal as much damage as possible before the timer runs out. As for the Time Chamber, it functions as the game’s AFK world, with the game rewarding you every five minutes of inactivity.

The Boss Rush has you tackle a gauntlet of boss-type enemies for lucrative rewards. And lastly, the Practice mode allows you to become familiar with new characters before taking on various dimensions.

Upgrades

Official Anime Dimensions Cover (Image via Roblox)

The anime-inspired dungeon crawler does feature an upgrade system, albeit with an unconventional twist on it. Upgrades are passive stat bonuses that are automatically applied to your avatar once you complete certain challenges.

These bonuses add up the more you play the game, but you don’t actively need to chase these. Here’s a list of upgrades and how they can be obtained:

Critical Chance: Clear Dimensions (up to 2,000 times)

Clear Dimensions (up to 2,000 times) Mob damage: Deal damage (up to 1.5 billion)

Deal damage (up to 1.5 billion) Critical Damage: Play the game for a certain duration (up to 25,000 minutes)

Play the game for a certain duration (up to 25,000 minutes) Boss Damage: Defeat a certain number of enemies in Time Challenge in a single attempt (up to 750)

Also check: Project Mugetsu: A Definitive Guide

FAQs

What are the starter characters available in Anime Dimensions?

The starter characters available to all players are Shinobi, Saiya, Gomi, and Kuroshi.

How do I unlock the Raid mode in Anime Dimensions?

Unlocking the Raid mode in Anime Dimensions requires you to be level 15 or higher.

How do I get more characters in Anime Dimensions?

You can unlock more characters by completing dimensions, raids, and special events or by purchasing them from the in-game shop.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback