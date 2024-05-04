Project Mugetsu: A Definitive Guide

Project Mugetsu (PM) is an anime-inspired Roblox experience that allows you to live the fantasy of being in the world of Bleach. Giving you the option to play as a Soul Reaper, Arrancar, Quincy, or Fullbringer, this experience replicates the anime perfectly. Master the game’s mechanics to be the best warrior in the world.

This experience includes a rich map filled to the brim with quests, friendly and enemy NPCs, and other players. It is a dangerous world where you need to be at your best to survive the enemies’ onslaught. This guide goes through the bread-and-butter of Project Mugetsu’s mechanics, giving you a brief breakdown of what it is all about.

An overview of Project Mugetsu

Official PM cover (Image via Roblox)

At its core, Project Mugetsu is a role-playing game that has you assume the role of a warrior belonging to one of the four playable races. The game has a unique story to tell, which makes quests a significant part of its experience. Moreover, it has an engaging combat system with a progression system that rewards experimentation.

By default, your character can perform basic attacks using their fists. Upon becoming a part of one of the four races, you gain access to a race-specific weapon and skill tree. This also lets you use powerful skills to cut down enemies with ease.

Complete quests, master skills, and defeat bosses to progress through the game and become the deadliest warrior in the world.

Races in Project Mugetsu

Speaking to Samook to be a Fullbringer (Image via Roblox)

There are four main races in the game: Soul Reaper, Quincy, Arrancar, and Fullbringer. Each of these races has a unique progression path that gives them access to special skills and abilities. Some of them offer support abilities as well, catering to those who prefer making a utility build instead of focusing on offense.

At the beginning of the game, you will be a human character. To become one of these races, you must talk to one of the four master NPCs to initiate the process, as described below:

Soul Reapers: Talk to Kisuke in Karakura Town and kill one Hollow NPC to become a Soul Reaper.

Talk to Kisuke in Karakura Town and kill one Hollow NPC to become a Soul Reaper. Arrancar: Speak with Aizen in Karakura Town and defeat one Soul Reaper to become a Hollow. Collect XP to transform through the various stages of the Arrancar transformation until you reach your final form.

Speak with Aizen in Karakura Town and defeat one Soul Reaper to become a Hollow. Collect XP to transform through the various stages of the Arrancar transformation until you reach your final form. Quincies: Interact with Fresh in the hospital to begin the quest. Continue following the NPC’s instructions until you give Tyrone a Hollow mask. Accept blood from Yahweh and drink it for an 80% chance of becoming a Quincy. Repeat if you do not become one.

Interact with Fresh in the hospital to begin the quest. Continue following the NPC’s instructions until you give Tyrone a Hollow mask. Accept blood from Yahweh and drink it for an 80% chance of becoming a Quincy. Repeat if you do not become one. Fullbringer: Speak with Samook to begin the quest. Kill four other human players to finish the quest and become a Fullbringer.

You can switch to other races through a race reroll, which can be found at the in-game shop.

Clans in Project Mugetsu

PM Title Screen (Image via Roblox)

PM features an intricate clan system as well, joining which will give you access to exclusive abilities and buffs. These are segregated by rarity, with clans like Urahara and Kurosaki being in the common rarity. Legendary Clans in PM include the Shihoin Clan, Unohana Clan, Hitsugaya Clan, and Hisagi Clan.

Joining clans gives you passive stat buffs like increased Reiatsu, extra melee damage, improved elemental resistances, reduced damage received, and more. The effectiveness of these buffs depends on the clan rarity, making it all the more important to improve your prowess to join them.

Skill Progression

Skill trees in PM (Image via Roblox)

Each race has a unique skill tree, which gives it access to powerful skills and buffs. PM uses a mastery system to unlock these abilities over skill points, which can be earned by performing moves from the associated skill trees. This incentivizes adhering to a particular skill set, allowing you to quickly unlock advanced moves.

Certain abilities, such as the Punch Leap from the Fist path, are available for free, allowing you to earn mastery levels in the associated skill tree.

FAQs

What are the playable races in Project Mugetsu?

Project Mugetsu offers four distinct playable races: Soul Reapers, Hollows, Quincies, and Fullbringers, all of which are true to the source material.

What are the legendary clans in Project Mugetsu?

The legendary clans in this experience include the Shihoin Clan, Unohana Clan, Hitsugaya Clan, and Hisagi Clan.

How do I quickly unlock skills in Project Mugetsu?

You can increase your speed of unlocking skills in Project Mugetsu by repeatedly using the moves associated with the desired skill tree.

