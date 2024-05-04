Roblox Keys: A Definitive Guide

Roblox Keys is an experience made for the fans of the horror genre, featuring monsters and scares that can get your heart thumping. With threats and monsters galore, you must keep your wits about, search the map for keys, and find the exit before the enemies get their claws on you.

At its core, Keys is a survival experience with an emphasis on teamwork. Searching for the exit on your own can make the game quite difficult, but teaming up with fellow players can take some weight off your shoulders. Together, you can discover new places with secrets to explore and bonuses to earn.

If you’re new to this experience, you are in the right place. This guide will walk you through the basics of Roblox Keys while answering a few common questions.

An overview of Roblox Keys

Picking a map for the next match (Image via Roblox)

There are monsters afoot, plenty of doors to open, and several boosts to get, but the main objective of Keys is simple: survive.

At the beginning of every match, you will be in a pool of players who vote for a specific map within a few seconds. Once the timer runs out, the map chosen by the majority loads in, along with the monsters. Players can then choose to either work as a team or split and work their way towards finding the exit.

Opening the wrong door has a chance to give you a random bonus, such as invisibility or movement speed buff. Only one of the players needs to find the exit, and once it has been located, a green icon will appear on the screen for everyone. This will help them reach the portal, giving them an easy way to return to the main lobby.

Opening gates requires keys (Image via Roblox)

While this seems simple enough, it is anything but in practice. When near a monster, a message saying "A Monster Approaches You" will appear on your screen. This is an indication that you must run for safety immediately or risk being caught and killed by the villain.

While it chases you, you won’t have enough time to do much else, so it’s important to give it the slip as soon as possible. Since opening every door requires you to stand still for five seconds, you need to ensure you are in the clear before searching again.

Once all players escape or are defeated, the match ends and the winners are rewarded accordingly.

Avatar Personalization in Roblox Keys

Character customization shop in Keys (Image via Roblox)

Avatar personalization is a big part of the Roblox Keys experience. There is much to find in the game using both in-game and premium currencies, such as gems, cards, unique keys, sounds, crawls, unique poses, and more.

A large number of these items are available for purchase using coins, which can be earned by completing a match. Since each match only takes a few minutes to complete, grinding them is relatively fast and simple.

Note that some of these items need tens of thousands of coins, which may take a long time to acquire naturally.

In-game Shop

Premium shop in Keys (Image via Roblox)

The premium side of Keys includes battlepasses and VIP memberships, both of which come with unique perks in exchange for Robux. Premium items like The Cat Staff, the Death Scythe, and The Wings can only be bought using Robux, while others like the Shuriken key require the Battlepass-specific currency.

FAQs

What happens when I escape the monsters in Roblox Keys?

Upon surviving the monsters’ onslaught and escaping, you will receive plenty of coins to use at the in-game shop.

What is the purpose of using the scream button in Roblox Keys?

Pressing the T key on your keyboard during a match will have your avatar scream, alerting others to a monster’s presence in your vicinity.

How many coins do I need to buy The Force carry pose in Roblox Keys?

The Force carry pose costs 19,999 coins in Keys, which can be farmed by completing matches in the game.

