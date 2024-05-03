Work at a Pizza Place: A Definitive Guide

Work at a Pizza Place gives you the opportunity to — you guessed it — work at a pizzeria. This job-simulation Roblox experience allows you to work as a part of a team to deliver food orders and earn money to fulfill your in-game dreams. Your earnings can be used to buy a house, decorative items, and more.

This game features no less than six roles to assume, from manager and cook to pizza boxer and delivery person. Each job has a different role to play and contributes to the pizzeria's success in its own unique way.

Of course, figuring out how everything works during your first playthrough of Work at a Pizza Place is difficult, which is where this guide comes in. This article goes through all the basics and gives you a brief overview of how every mechanic works in this Roblox experience.

Jobs featured in Work at a Pizza Place

Official cover for Work at a Pizza Place (Image via Roblox)

Work at a Pizza Place features six jobs that depend on each other for the pizzeria to function properly. This is an accurate simulation of how a real pizza place works since, without a cook, the rest of the pizzeria would not be able to function. Naturally, every person’s place in such an establishment matters to the eatery’s success.

The six jobs featured in this game include the following:

Manager

Cashier

Cook

Pizza Boxer

Delivery driver

Supplier

Managers

Managers are responsible for overseeing the pizza place and managing its workers. This position has the most authority out of the six jobs, with the player having the option to reward hard-working employees with bonuses and employee of the day awards. They can also fire anyone, should they make too many mistakes on the job.

A pizzeria can only have one manager at a time.

Cashier

Working as a Cashier (Image via Roblox)

Cashiers handle the monetary side of the pizzeria by taking orders and payments from customers. They must interpret the customers’ orders correctly and pass them on to the cooking staff to perform their job successfully.

Cook

Cooks prepare food orders in the kitchen to be delivered. This job requires them to prepare the order written on the whiteboard correctly by using the correct ingredients in the right order. Once the food is prepared, they must place it on the conveyor belt to be sent to the customer.

Pizza Boxer

Pizza Boxers box the food prepared by the cooks in boxes. They are required to box the pizzas correctly and within time. If they fail to do so within the specified time limit, the food will be rejected, causing the pizzeria to lose money.

Delivery Driver

Delivery drivers pick the orders up from the Boxers and deliver them to the customer’s house. They must deliver the food to the right house and within time for a successful delivery. In exchange, they receive a cut of the order value, along with bonuses if multiple correct deliveries are made to the same house.

Supplier

Suppliers are responsible for keeping the pizzeria well-stocked. The amount of coins they earn is directly dependent on how well they manage to perform their task. Each item can be resupplied until it reaches the maximum cap of 99.

The player must drive to the pizzeria’s loading dock and unload the boxes onto a conveyor belt to successfully restock a specific item.

The Housing System in Work at a Pizza Place

House upgrade menu (Image via Roblox)

Work at a Pizza Place features a full-fledged housing system, which serves as a place for the workers to take a break. Players can visit their homes at any time for respite, but there is a catch: they won’t receive any pay while in their houses.

The game has a large map with three sections, with each section including four houses. One of these homes is reserved for the player, while the others will be reserved for NPCs and other gamers.

Houses can be upgraded and decorated using the money you earn while working at the pizzeria. They can be upgraded from a corrugated metal shack to an estate, depending on how much money you choose to invest in them. You can also add peripherals and decorative items to the house to make it more home-like.

Here is the complete upgrade path for a house:

Shack : Available at the start for free

: Available at the start for free Tiny House : Costs 100 coins

: Costs 100 coins Small House : Costs 1,200 coins

: Costs 1,200 coins Medium House : Costs 3,700 coins

: Costs 3,700 coins Large House : Costs 5,200 coins

: Costs 5,200 coins Two-Story House : Costs 14,900 coins

: Costs 14,900 coins Three-Story House : Costs 36,000 coins

: Costs 36,000 coins Backyard : Costs 40,000 coins

: Costs 40,000 coins Basement : Costs 45,000 coins

: Costs 45,000 coins Mansion : Costs 200,000 coins

: Costs 200,000 coins Estate: Costs 600,000 coins

How Pets work

Pets menu in Work at a Pizza Place (Image via Roblox)

Work at a Pizza Place allows you to have pets in your home for 7,000 coins. These pets randomly give you unique abilities, which can improve your overall gameplay experience.

You can perform various actions on the pet to keep it happy and healthy, such as petting it, feeding it, and taking it for walks. There are four pet stats to keep track of — hunger, sleep, fun, and pet. If kept happy, they will continue to provide your avatar with random boosts.

However, if neglected for a while, pets will eventually die. Upon death, the boosts they offer will disappear permanently.

The Catalog and The Dump

In-game shop in Work at a Pizza Place (Image via Roblox)

Work at a Pizza Place includes an in-game shop in the form of The Catalog, which gives you access to furniture and other decorative items. You can use the coins you earn through your paycheck to buy new pieces of furniture and fill up your home.

Alternatively, you can visit The Dump for a chance at rare items, which can be purchased and sold back for a 15% profit. Once purchased, the item will be available to purchase again in The Catalog.

The game also includes microtransactions, which can be used to purchase more coins and other items.

FAQs

What are the jobs featured in Work at a Pizza Place?

There are six jobs in Work at a Pizza Place, which include managers, cashiers, cooks, pizza boxers, delivery drivers, and suppliers.

How much does it cost to build a mansion in Work at a Pizza Place?

It costs 200,000 coins or 2,300 Robux to build a mansion in Work at a Pizza Place.

How can I take care of my pet in Work at a Pizza Place?

You can take care of your pet by feeding it, petting it, playing with it, and dressing it up, which will keep all four of its stats maxed.

