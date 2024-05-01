Dungeon Quest: A Definitive Guide

Roblox's Dungeon Quest is a modernized version of the popular 1990 dungeon crawler of the same name. You play the role of a hero in the making, who dons shining armor to slay monsters and collect treasure with the help of their party. That is the gist of the core gameplay loop of this game.

This Roblox experience includes a few deeper gameplay elements, adding plenty of variety and enriching the moment-to-moment experience. With unique weapons to collect, varied dungeons to explore, and high-quality armor to wear, Dungeon Quest takes the basics of a fantasy RPG and massively expands on them.

The game is made to be beginner-friendly, introducing core mechanics over time to help you ease into the flow of things. This guide briefly explains the basic mechanics of Dungeon Quest and how you can better prepare your avatar for the dungeons to come.

Breaking down the gameplay elements of Dungeon Quest

Introducing the core mechanics of Dungeon Quest (Image via Roblox)

Dungeons

Every dungeon crawler needs dungeons, and this is where you will experience the vast majority of what Dungeon Quest has to offer. Once you start, you must go through a series of hallways while defeating enemies, earning gold, collecting loot, and leveling up.

Dungeons also introduce you to new gameplay elements, such as the boss battle that guards the treasure chest near the end. Defeating them gives you access to the chest, along with a massive amount of gold and experience points.

In total, the game includes 16 dungeons that bring a unique twist to the basic formula of a crawler. Exclusive and one-off dungeons are also accessible during events. This incentivizes replaying the game once in a while, even after you have completed the dungeons included in the base game.

Dungeon Quest keeps your experience varied by peppering these dungeons with plenty of loot and enemy variety.

Also read: Type Soul: Guide and FAQs

Clearing a dungeon (Image via Roblox)

Abilities

Dungeon Quest brings the classic RPG party quartet through a combination of its skill trees. Abilities can be earned by leveling and clearing dungeons.

The former is the main way to access the core abilities that carry your party for most of the game. As for the latter, you will rely on them during the end-game since they only drop Legendary-tier abilities in high-difficulty dungeons.

A balanced party consisting of a warrior, a mage, a healer, and a tank can use these skills to specialize in their respective niches. Mages and warriors primarily rely on damage abilities, segregated into physical and spell damage abilities.

Tanks use taunting and shield abilities to help them soak up damage dealt by the enemy without issues. Lastly, healers use healing and damage- and speed-boosting abilities to solidify their role as a support-only class.

Official poster of Dungeon Quest (Image via Roblox)

Armors and Weapons

What’s a good dungeon crawler without some loot in the form of armor and weapons? Dungeon Quest has tons of armor sets that can drop in any of its 16 dungeons, differentiated by their stat spreads. Players searching for a particular set can grind a stage with their party until they obtain it, after which they can use gold to upgrade it.

Armor sets come in three varieties: warrior, mage, and guardian. Warrior armor boosts the wearer’s physical damage, mage armor improves their spell damage, and guardian armor raises their HP, tailor-made for tanks and healers.

Similarly, weapons are segregated into two categories: mage and warrior. Mage weapons are wands, mallets, staves, and scepters for casting spells, while warrior weapons come in the form of daggers, longswords, clubs, axes, and more.

Leveling Up

Earning XP allows you to level up (Image via Roblox)

Dungeon Quest has you spend skill points to gain certain abilities and improve overall stat lines. You can earn skill points by earning XP from dungeon clears. The more dungeons you clear, the more XP you earn and the faster you level up.

You can increase the amount of XP gained through a few ways, such as a premium VIP pass or a booster that multiplies the amount of XP earned. Use these methods while clearing a dungeon that rewards a lot of XP to watch your avatar shoot up in levels.

If you are over Level 100, leveling up becomes significantly slower. Each level requires more XP than the one preceding it. The best way to improve your XP gain without premium methods is to clear high-difficulty dungeons multiple times.

Skill point investment

Building your character in Dungeon Quest requires investing skill points into specific skill archetypes. There is an optimal way to build each of the four classes featured in this game based on the role they are supposed to play.

Warriors specialize in physical damage and maximizing their DPS is the best way to build such characters. Physical damage is derived from the character’s physical power stat, along with the weapon and armor stats. Consider investing a few points into stamina as well to keep your avatar’s onslaught going.

Mages derive much of their power from spell damage, which improves the more points you invest into the spell power stat. Being a ranged counterpart to the warrior, we suggest putting skill points into spell power with a few into stamina. There's no need to add points to physical power since mages fight from a distance.

Tanks and healers are not damage dealers, so the amount of points they invest into physical or spell power does not matter. Both classes benefit from investing points into the stamina stat, which allows them to play their roles effectively.

Note that healers can optionally add a few points into spell power to slightly improve their healing capabilities without losing effectiveness.

Also read: Adopt Me: Lure Guide

FAQs

What are the classes featured in Dungeon Quest?

Dungeon Quest features four playable classes with unique roles: warriors, mages, tanks, and healers.

What is the best armor type for tanks in Dungeon Quest?

The best armor type for tanks is the guardian armor, allowing them to heal the damage they take from enemies.

What is the best way to level up in Dungeon Quest?

The best way to level up is to switch to Wave Defense in Nightmare mode with a party, where you will combat endless enemies to quickly rack up XP.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback