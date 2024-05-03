Anime Battle Arena: A Definitive Guide

Anime Battle Arena (ABA) is an anime-inspired brawler featuring characters from some of the most popular anime series of all time. With explosive combat that pits players against each other in a battle royale, this Roblox combat experience is a must-play for any anime fan. The game's combat system features a surprising amount of depth for tens of characters from various franchises. Each character has something unique to add to the combat system, which makes nearly all of them worth trying out in battle.

ABA is a fairly straightforward game that will take little to no time to understand. Mastering it, however, is a different story entirely, with many movesets and forms to explore and learn. If you are a newcomer, this guide will explain the basics of Anime Battle Arena and give you a rundown of what its gameplay is all about.

The Anime Battle Arena Battle System

Starting a match in ABA (Image via Roblox)

Anime Battle Arena features a simple battle system that revolves around using basic attacks and skills to overpower your opponent and secure victory in battle. You can use the number keys to perform powerful skills, while your left mouse click (M1) is tied to basic attacks. Combining these inputs will result in a powerful combo that deals a hefty amount of damage.

For example, you can string together up to five M1s to knock the enemy away and follow up with a ranged skill to catch them in mid-air. This basic combo can be modified to the utmost degree using mid-air moves and character-specific abilities.

Using a skill in Training mode (Image via Roblox)

ABA includes a training mode as well, which will allow you to practice intricate combos without worrying about being attacked by other players. Practicing your moves beforehand will allow you to perform well against other players in the Ranked mode, making its inclusion quite helpful.

The training mode comes with various settings that help you simulate particular scenarios, such as the enemy attacking at a certain point. These modifiers make the training mode a crucial part of any player’s learning journey in this game.

Also read: Type Soul: Guide and FAQs

Game modes in Anime Battle Arena

Official ABA poster (Image via Roblox)

At the beginning of every match in Anime Battle Arena, the game will place you on a map alongside other players. The goal is to get more KOs than the opponents. This gameplay style is the very foundation of its various modes, which include free-for-all, king of the hill, and other traditional battle royale modes.

Since this is a battle royale-style game, getting KO-ed is not the end of the match. You will respawn with your HP pool restored to max and your combat abilities returned to a neutral state. There are no additional penalties for being KO-ed either; the game will respawn you on the map within five seconds of being knocked out.

Anime Battle Arena characters

Character select screen in ABA (Image via Roblox)

There is a wealth of iconic anime characters ready to be chosen as your main, featuring popular anime such as One Piece, Naruto, Dragon Ball, Bleach, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and many more. Some of the most popular characters in ABA include:

Goku from Dragon Ball

Luffy from One Piece

Naruto from Naruto

Ichigo Kurosaki from Bleach

Jotaro Kujo from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

Deku from My Hero Academia

Tanjiro Kamado from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Certain characters are gamepass-limited only, requiring you to purchase them using Robux instead. These include Whitebeard and Shanks from One Piece, Goku Black and Broly from Dragon Ball, DIO and Diavolo from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and more.

Moreover, characters like Fusion Zamasu are limited to Prestige levels and can only be unlocked by reaching a certain level.

Shop

In-game gold shop (Image via Roblox)

The in-game shop allows you to purchase gamepasses, along with gold, skins, and emotes. Gamepasses are the premium items of this game, and can only be purchased through Robux. You can obtain the following gamepasses by buying them from the in-game shop:

One Piece Pack: Unlocks Shanks and Whitebeard

Unlocks Shanks and Whitebeard Bleach Pack: Unlocks Yamamoto and Kisuke

Unlocks Yamamoto and Kisuke Dragon Ball Pack: Unlocks Goku Black and Broly

Unlocks Goku Black and Broly Naruto Pack: Unlocks Minato and Madara

Unlocks Minato and Madara Private Servers : Gives you access to private servers

: Gives you access to private servers Toxic Emote Pack : Gives you access to four unique emotes

: Gives you access to four unique emotes Double Voting: Allows your vote to be counted twice while voting for a game mode

Allows your vote to be counted twice while voting for a game mode Extra Gold: 10% boost to Gold acquisition rate

10% boost to Gold acquisition rate JoJo Villain Pack: Unlocks DIO and Diavolo

Unlocks DIO and Diavolo Custom Win Theme: Allows the use of custom victory fanfare.

Gold, skins, and emotes can be purchased separately by approaching the designated NPC in the AFK area.

Also read: Dungeon Quest: A Definitive Guide

FAQs

What is the easiest character to get in Anime Battle Arena?

Luffy, Goku, and Jonathan Joestar are three characters who are the easiest to pick up and use in ABA; all of them are available for free.

How do I use skills in Anime Battle Arena?

You can use skills in Anime Battle Arena by pressing the 1, 2, 3, or 4 keys on your keyboard.

Does Anime Battle Arena feature characters from Hunter x Hunter?

ABA includes various characters from Hunter x Hunter, including Gon, Killua, Hisoka, and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback