Scary Elevator: A Definitive Guide

Scary Elevator is a spine-tingling Roblox experience that gathers horror icons from across the streams of pop culture to hunt the player down. This experience is a creation of MrNotSoHero and features various modes to diversify the classic horror gameplay.

Popular slasher and horror characters, such as Freddy Kreuger, Annabelle, Jason, and Michael Myers will make use of their iconic slasher-style stalking to hunt and kill you. As their target, your objective is to make your way through the map, find the Red Key, and escape through the elevator.

If you’re a newcomer to Scary Elevator or the horror genre in general, this guide will help you understand how the game works. Read on to become familiar with what the game has to offer and prepare yourself for a bone-chilling experience.

Breaking down the core mechanics of Scary Elevator

Official Scary Elevator Cover (Image via Roblox)

In Scary Elevator, you are constantly being hunted by all kinds of killers. Your objective is simple: survive. Each map comes with escape hatches that you must find before the killer finds you.

At the beginning of every match, you and the killer will spawn in random locations on the map. You must keep your ears pricked and eyes peeled to spot the hunter the instant they appear and either run for your life or mount a defense.

The killer won’t stop hunting you and can only be delayed, so you must use everything at your disposal to keep them at bay. Upon surviving the killer’s onslaught and escaping, you will be rewarded with coins, which can be used at the in-game shop for various goodies.

Also read: YouTuber Tycoon: A Definitive Guide

Game modes featured in Scary Elevator

Classic and Nightmare game modes (Image via Roblox)

This horror experience features three distinct game modes: Classic, Normal, and Nightmare. These modes differ in the difficulty and scariness that they offer, with Nightmare offering some of the most terrifying scares that the game has to offer.

It is recommended to start with Classic or Normal to get a feel for the experience before you try out the nightmare mode.

Maps and killers

The gateway to the Red Key Room (Image via Roblox)

Every match has one of over 50 killers with varying damage and difficulty levels. The villain is based on the chosen map, with characters like Uber Jason spawning in a spaceship or Freddy Kreuger in 1428 Elm Street.

Each villain deals a different amount of damage, with some possessing the ability to kill you instantly. Such killers require strategic maneuvering to avoid, requiring you to pay close attention to your surroundings.

Moreover, certain maps contain a Red Key, which can be used to unlock the Red Key room in the main lobby. The key can be found in maps like Alleyway, Facility, Good Guy Dolls, and Charlie.

The in-game shop

A selection of swords in the shop (Image via Roblox)

The shop in this experience features various items that can ward off killers long enough for you to escape the room. Accepting in-game currencies like coins, diamonds, and stars, the shop can be a major boon for you in nightmare mode.

Certain items in the shop, such as the Sword collection, can give you heal, speed, and jump bonuses, which can turn the tide in your favor. Other featured items are purely cosmetic, adding a level of customization to the game.

Also read: Anime Battle Arena: A Definitive Guide

FAQs

What is the reward for surviving the killers in Scary Elevator?

The game will reward you with coins if you survive the killers on any map. They can be used at the in-game shop.

How do I unlock the Red Key room in Scary Elevator?

You can unlock the Red Key Room in Scary Elevator by finding Red Keys in maps like Alleyway, Facility, Good Guy Dolls, and Charlie.

What is the scariest mode in Scary Elevator?

The Nightmare Mode is the scariest gameplay mode, which cranks up its horror experience up to eleven.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback