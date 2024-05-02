YouTuber Tycoon: A Definitive Guide

YouTuber Tycoon enables you to live the fantasy of being one of the top YouTubers in the world. With a tycoon-style gameplay structure, this Roblox experience is easy to get into with plenty of engaging mechanics to explore. There is no limit to the number of subscribers or the amount of cash you can earn in this game.

While reaching the absolute top of the YouTuber world will take some serious dedication, the path to the goal is fairly straightforward. It only requires you to manage a couple of resources to begin building your empire.

This guide covers the core mechanics of YouTuber Tycoon and helps you get started with this experience while answering a few common questions.

The core mechanics of YouTuber Tycoon

Official poster for YouTuber Tycoon (Image via Roblox)

In YouTuber Tycoon, you assume the role of an emerging YouTuber, who needs to record, edit, and upload videos to their YouTuber channel. While you can get started for free, you must manage your subscriber count and in-game money effectively to be successful at the job.

Additionally, there is a mild PvP aspect to this experience, where players can raid others’ homes and take some of their resources by force. This necessitates the installation of security measures and proper walls to protect yourself and your resources.

Money

Purchasing a computer to become a YouTuber (Image via Roblox)

This tycoon-style game revolves around earning money at a steady rate and spending it strategically to maximize your income. The main way to do so is through dedicated money droppers and upgraders for your money conveyors.

These droppers throw money onto the conveyor, which is then collected in the green box at the end and added to your account. One dropper is given to all players for free, after which you must invest money to unlock more. The more droppers and upgraders you have, the more money you earn per second.

As you continue to earn money, you will be able to invest all of it to upgrade your home into one befitting a big-time YouTuber.

Subs

Improving sub count as a YouTuber (Image via Roblox)

The subscriber count is the secondary economy that can be used to purchase flavor items like plants, bookshelves, and more. Unlike money, you don’t lose any subs while purchasing an item. Instead, the item is added to your home without the sub count depleting at all. Think of these items as a reward for reaching a certain sub threshold.

Having a high sub count is essential to be a successful streamer, requiring your avatar to sit down at its PC and create videos for the in-game platform. Doing so for a long time will result in your subscription count growing at a fast pace.

Upgrades

Partially-upgraded first floor in YouTuber Tycoon (Image via Roblox)

No tycoon game is complete without upgrades, and YouTuber Tycoon has them in spades. Upgrades cost in-game money and require you to wait for your droppers to drop enough cash for it. Once you have amassed enough wealth, you can go on an upgrade spree to transform your empty lot into a full-fledged streamer building.

Some of the upgrades included in this game are:

Droppers

Upgraders

PC upgrades

Walls

Windows

Floor

Path

Upper floors

Security systems

Decorative items

Elevators

If you feel like you are constantly low on money, you may also check out the in-game shop, which offers various items, like boosters and VIP membership options, to help you out in a pinch. Of course, these cost Robux to access, making these options exclusively premium.

FAQs

What is the quickest way to earn money in YouTuber Tycoon?

The quickest way to earn money in this game is to upgrade your droppers to the maximum and use a booster from the shop to multiply the money acquisition rate.

How do I increase my sub count in YouTuber Tycoon?

Have your avatar interact with the in-game PC to upload videos, after which your sub count will begin to shoot up.

What is the best upgrade to get first in YouTuber Tycoon?

You should prioritize upgrading your money-dropping systems to go through the rest of the upgrading process quickly.

