Dress To Impress: A Definitive Guide

Dress To Impress lets you become the ultimate model by combining outfits, makeup, and accessories for the perfect runway walk. This game allows you to live out the fantasy of having access to a seemingly unlimited amount of outfit combinations and showing them off to the world.

But being a fashionista and impressing the crowd is not easy. Each runway walk has a theme associated with it, which must be reflected in the chosen outfit. If your ensemble is a perfect match for the theme of the walk, you win the round and earn some cash in the process.

If you are feeling a little overwhelmed by the number of mechanics to keep up with in Dress To Impress, don’t worry. This guide goes through the basics of the game and offers a few winning strategies to help you successfully get through the rounds.

What Dress To Impress is all about

At its core, Dress To Impress is about having an impeccable fashion sense that perfectly complements the theme of the runway walk. It features a large selection of outfits, which can be paired with an equally massive roster of accessories and makeup.

Each round has you assemble an outfit in 325 seconds, with the theme displayed at the top. For this, you can explore the main hub for various outfits, hair options, nail paint options, and accessories. Each of these elements has at least one dedicated section in the lobby, where you can try out various combinations.

You can interact with items using the left mouse click and remove it with the heel icon on the right. Getting the combination just right is a bit of a vibe check; you can get a feel for what is right after trying out different items. These items can be fully customized, with the game offering a massive selection of colors and patterns.

Once the timer runs out, it’s time to hit the runway. As your avatar walks the runway, the assembled ensemble will receive a rating. Getting the highest rating will secure the win for you, rewarding you with stars and increasing your model rank.

Strategies to win in Dress To Impress

Winning consistently in this fashionista-simulating Roblox experience can be difficult, but there are a few things you can do to improve your chances. These strategies are universal, which means that no matter the theme, you will have a greater shot at winning by applying them.

1) Make use of everything available in the main hub.

It’s easy to be distracted by the pretty dresses, hairstyles, and makeup, but don’t let them waste all of your time. The best way to make your look complete is to use one of every type of item available in the hub area.

Along with outfits, shoes, hairstyles, and makeup, you should make it a point to throw in an accessory and customize your nail paint as well. Moreover, you should use patterns more often than solid colors unless the theme explicitly calls for it. Patterns add some much-needed pizzazz to your ensemble and help it seem more complete.

2) Keep an eye on the timer

You only have 325 seconds to customize your looks. While it may initially seem a lot, time flies by when there is an abundance of choices to be made.

The best way to do so is to allocate a certain amount of time to each piece of apparel. Ideally, you should have plenty of time to select the right one while still having enough for minor changes at the end.

3) Keep the theme in mind

The theme is the most important part of the runway walk. If your outfit does not match the theme, your chances of winning drop drastically.

Some themes can seem a little vague, which is where the "vibe check" part of the game comes into play. Go with what feels the most appropriate for the theme and remember to go for the obvious choice for easy points.

4) Team up with friends

The number of points you get in any runway round depends on what the other players give you. If you have friends in your group, this will be significantly easier. Have your friends give you the highest score and earn more points based on that.

It’s an easy way for everyone involved to receive the maximum number of points.

5) Use premium items

Dress To Impress includes premium and VIP items, which can be purchased by spending Robux. These items give you a higher chance of winning every round, which makes them quite desirable for every player. They are also noticeably prettier, which gives you an edge in the runway round.

Of course, since Robux can only be acquired through real-world investment, it may not be the best solution for everyone.

FAQs

Does Dress To Impress have codes?

Dress To Impress does have working codes and its code interface can be accessed by clicking the CODE icon on the left.

What are the different types of wearables available in Dress To Impress?

The different types of wearables in this experience include tops, pants, accessories, hairstyles, and nail paint.

What is the best way to maximize points in the runway round in Dress To Impress?

The best way to increase points on the runway is to have your friends give you the maximum amount of points.

