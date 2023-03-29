10 things you should know before playing Piggy in Roblox

Roblox Piggy is a multiplayer survival game created by MiniToon. Players are trapped inside a house or a facility with a Piggy character that is trying to eliminate them. The objective of the game is to escape from the character by completing various tasks and puzzles within a limited amount of time. It includes various maps and game modes that players can choose from, each with different challenges and objectives.

There are also a variety of skins and costumes available for players to customize their characters. One can check the list below before they start playing the Roblox game.

Preparation is key: Important points to keep in mind before diving into Roblox Piggy

Here are ten important things to know before playing the game on Roblox:

1) Gameplay

The game features a multiplayer survival mode where players navigate a series of maps, solving puzzles and avoiding traps while being chased by the titular Piggy and their minions. This is not simply solving the puzzle or getting out of the maze game. It is a horror-based escape room game with many locks and keys.

2) Objective

The objective of Roblox Piggy is to escape from a series of maps before being caught and "infected" by Piggy. Players must solve puzzles and find items to unlock doors while avoiding traps and minions. The game has multiple endings depending on which maps are completed and which items are collected.

3) Traps

Traps are a game mechanic that helps evade the killer character. The Piggy or the traitor can use them to stun or slow down survivors.

These traps can be bought with Piggy Tokens, which can be earned by escaping a trap. As of now, one will need 1490 Piggy tokens to get all of them.

4) Abilities

Abilities are perks that give a player an advantage boost to help them survive in Piggy.

While players need to acquire most of them, Sprint is the default and free ability. It gives a speed boost when pressed for three seconds and costs six energy to activate. Players should try to quickly get other abilities like Camouflage and Decoy.

5) Trading

Trading refers to the act of exchanging items or skins between players.

They can offer items in exchange for items that they want. Trade can only occur if both parties agree to the terms, and there is no guarantee of fairness. To avoid scams, do it with friends.

6) Chat

The game has a chat feature that allows players to communicate with each other during gameplay; however, this will be moderated to ensure that it remains appropriate and safe for players of all ages.

Players can use the chat to coordinate strategies, ask questions, or simply socialize with each other.

7) Weapons

There are a variety of weapons like baseball bats, hammers, wrenches, guns, and more that players can use to defend themselves against the Piggy character and other players who may be playing as infected pigs. They can be collected in different chapters.

8) Chapters

Chapters of Piggy on Roblox have different levels and maps that players must complete. Each one has a unique setting, storyline, and objectives that players must complete to progress through the game.

As players finish each chapter, they unlock new ones and discover more about the game's story and characters.

9) Skins

Skins in Piggy on Roblox are cosmetic items that change the appearance of a player's character.

These can be unlocked by completing certain objectives or by purchasing them with Robux, the in-game currency. It does not affect gameplay but allows players to personalize their characters.

10) Currency

Piggy Token is the main currency that can be earned by participating in events, completing specific challenges, or purchasing them with Robux. Players can use it to purchase exclusive skins, badges, and other items in the game's shop.

Piggy Token is separate from Robux and can only be used within this particular game.

