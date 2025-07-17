How to get Sparky skin in Piggy

Roblox Piggy allows players to customize their in-game avatar by equipping different skins. During the M3GAN collaboration, we got the event-exclusive Centrell skin. The game has now added the Sparky skin to the shop. It is the first skin with a four-digit price tag, requiring players to save a hefty amount of tokens by playing and winning regularly.

This guide shows how you can acquire the Sparky skin and its unique features.

Getting the Sparky skin in Roblox Piggy

The Sparky skin is expensive (Image via Roblox)

You can purchase the Sparky skin with 1000 Piggy Tokens. The currency can be obtained by winning as a survivor or a killer after you hit the on-screen 'Play' button. Alternatively, you can skip the grind by purchasing the 1000 Piggy Tokens bundle from the shop for 786 Robux.

Sparky is the costliest cosmetic in this Roblox experience. Once you have the required amount of Piggy Tokens, you can buy the skin by following these steps:

Select Skins from the game's main menu.

from the game's main menu. Switch to the Skins|Extra tab .

. Scroll to the right till you find Sparky .

. Press the green shopping cart icon next to the skin.

icon next to the skin. After completing the transaction, you can equip the skin from the same menu.

Sparky first appeared as a bot in the Piggy x M3GAN event. When the event ended, it was removed as a bot but later reintroduced as a skin in the game. It is considered one of the best cosmetics, mostly due to its electric blue aura that pulses through its appendages, causing them to twitch when the user is idle.

More about the Sparky skin

The Sparky skin is not tied to any event (Image via Roblox)

The Sparky skin was added as a result of content creator Moonfallx completing MiniToon’s troll map in Build Mode. It was released on July 13, 2025, exactly a month after it was introduced as a bot in this game.

According to developer MiniToon, Sparky is a rat skin, positioning it as the third of its kind after Raze and Nor. It wears brown shoes, pants, and a belt. The most striking feature of the skin is its spider-like appendages that glow blue due to the electric energy coursing through them.

The user gets a maniacal idle animation with this skin: Sparky's appendages twitch due to the energy, whereas its head tilts menacingly. While walking, it leans forward, wiggles its ears, and wags its tail in anticipation of prey.

Sparky's appendages aren't just for show. It uses them to stab the survivors after pouncing on them. However, like others, it can be stunned by other players, which causes it to hold its head and look down in pain.

FAQs on Roblox Piggy

When was the Sparky skin introduced in the game?

This skin was released on July 13, 2025.

Where is the Sparky skin?

You can purchase the Sparky skin from the Skins|Extra tab.

What is the jumpscare animation of the Sparky skin?

When the skin is equipped, the user pounces on the survivor and stabs them with their upper appendages.

What is the lore behind Sparky?

Sparky was a worker at the Power Plant before being transformed due to Amelia.

