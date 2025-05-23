Piggy PIG 64 Campaign guide

The PIG 64 Campaign has added a range of new skins to Roblox Piggy. Only available in new servers, this collaboration within the Piggy universe also extends to the Steam game, Shipwrecked 64. The campaign has gained a lot of engagement from players since its release on May 17, 2025. Interestingly, the developer has planned a second part of the PIG 64 event, which is scheduled for release in June.

Here's a look at the new content introduced by the PIG 64 Campaign in Piggy.

All milestones and rewards in the Piggy PIG 64 Campaign

The PIG 64 Campaign rewards (Image via Roblox)

At the center of the Piggy PIG 64 Campaign are two custom products by Team i2R, which are being sold with the help of Makeship. Players can buy them to unlock new reward tiers in the in-game campaign.

Each purchase of the AJ Alpaca Plushie and the PIG 64 Avatars Pin Pack from the Makeship website will add Piggy Tokens to the community coin jar. Every AJ Alpaca Plushie you buy adds 1500 tokens, while the Avatars Pin Pack contributes 1000.

Upon reaching certain milestones, the following prizes will be unlocked for all players in the Roblox game:

400,000 Tokens - Build Mode Survivor Skins

800,000 Tokens - Build Mode Event

1,200,000 Tokens - A brand new Invest Ability

1,600,000 Tokens - An alternate skin for the Crawling Trap

2,000,000 Tokens - Mouse Key, which is a part of a skin quest

The final reward milestone consists of the Mouse Key. However, according to an official announcement on the game's Discord server, the item's related skin quest will be released in June.

Part 2 of the PIG 64 event is slated to release on June 14, 2025, so the Mouse Key quest could be unveiled before that date. The developer also confirmed that it isn't necessary to complete the first part of the campaign to unlock the second.

PIG 64 X Shipwrecked 64 skins in Roblox Piggy

Vulture and Hornz skins (Image via Roblox)

Vulture and Hornz are two Shipwrecked skins that can be obtained during the PIG 64 Campaign. You can find them by clicking on the crate that appears on the right side of the campaign interface, which opens the "Beings From The Beyond" menu.

There are prerequisites for unlocking the two skins, which are described below:

Vulture: Survive a total of 64 minutes in the game. The time is only counted when you are playing as a survivor. Moreover, escaping a map adds three minutes to the time counter, which you can see in the "Beings From The Beyond" menu.

Survive a total of 64 minutes in the game. The time is only counted when you are playing as a survivor. Moreover, escaping a map adds three minutes to the time counter, which you can see in the "Beings From The Beyond" menu. Hornz: Complete 64 events in the game. Events, in this sense, mean doors, safes, or any item you can interact with.

Both Vulture and Hornz possess unique jump scares in Piggy. Vulture points at its target before hitting them with a massive scythe, while Hornz grabs its victim's head and shakes it violently.

FAQs

What is the cost of the AJ Alpaca Plushie and the PIG 64 Avatars Pin Pack?

The AJ Alpaca Plushie is priced at $29.99, while the PIG 64 Avatars Pin Pack costs $19.99 on the Makeship website.

When is the Mouse Key unlocked in the PIG 64 Campaign?

The Mouse Key will be unlocked when 2,000,000 Piggy Tokens are accumulated in the community jar. Its related skin quest will be released in June 2025.

Are Hornz and Vulture skins free?

Yes, the two skins are free, and you don't need to spend any currency in the game.

