Dead Spells Vampire Mansion guide

With Update v0.7, the Dead Spells world expanded to include a challenging new location named Vampire Mansion. Its addition was a result of a poll in the game's Discord server, where it secured the most votes. The location is not only characterized by its difficulty but also its range of features. Players can fight a vampire boss, access a secret room, collect valuable resources, and interact with an NPC who provides rare equipment.

In this guide, you will learn how to reach the Vampire Mansion as well as defeat the area's boss in Roblox Dead Spells.

Vampire Mansion location in Dead Spells

The Vampire Mansion location explained (Image via Roblox)

The Vampire Mansion is situated at the 55,000 m mark in Dead Spells, meaning players must travel that entire distance from their initial spawn point. You'll recognize the mansion instantly from its Gothic aesthetic. Moreover, a few vampires will guard its entrance.

Plenty of coal and corpses will be required as fuel to reach the Vampire Mansion. Since the new location is preceded by the Samurai Dojo, you and your friends can defeat the samurai and use their corpses to fill up the fuel tank before journeying onwards. Another way to get corpses is to wait till night and gang up on the shadow entities.

Clearing the Vampire Mansion

The Elder Vampire boss (Image via Roblox)

The vampire enemies in Dead Spells lack range and could be easily defeated with spells and long-range weapons. However, they usually turn hostile and attack in numbers, so avoid being surrounded by them. Refrain from being stationary for too long and keep a few healing and speed potions in reserve.

The Vampire Mansion has two levels or floors. While the initial floor is teeming with vampires, the topmost floor contains the Elder Vampire. This boss has a larger health bar, faster movement speed, and higher attack damage compared to the usual vampires.

Here are some key things for defeating the Elder Vampire boss in Dead Spells:

A Class with high damage, such as Gnome, Goblin, Knight, and Ghoul.

A powerful weapon, preferably a sword with high damage.

Multiple Healing Potions. Carry them instead of storing them in the Sack.

A few Revives

Upon being defeated, the Elder Vampire drops the Crystal Key. You can also use its corpse as fuel for your wagon in this Roblox game.

Apart from the Elder Vampire, you can encounter an NPC named Vlad, who sells different vampiric equipment. You have the option to buy items from the character or simply kill it for rare loot.

Utilizing the Crystal Key

The Crystal Key unlocks a bonus room (Image via Roblox)

The Crystal Key, which is dropped by the Elder Vampire, can be used to unlock a blue door opposite Vampire Mansion's entrance. Simply drag the key toward the keyhole to unlock the door. Inside the room, you will find Burgers, Iron Bars, Gold Bars, and various other prestigious in-game items.

FAQs

Where is the Vampire Mansion in Dead Spells?

The Vampire Mansion is 55,000 m away from the starting point.

Where is Vlad in the Vampire Mansion?

To find Vlad, take the stairs on the left side after entering the Vampire Mansion. You'll find the NPC in a corner displaying their range of equipment for sale.

What is the use of the Crystal Key?

The Crystal Key is used to unlock a mysterious door in the Vampire Mansion.

