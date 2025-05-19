Dead Spells codes (May 2025)

Roblox players can redeem the latest Dead Spells codes to get valuable in-game items. Inspired by Dead Rails, this experience begins with you fueling your wagon, stocking up on healing items and weapons, and then venturing into areas teeming with different threats. You have to survive relentless attacks from vampires, the undead, and various other monsters to reach the ending. Interestingly, the game has a Class system, which determines your offensive and defensive capabilities.

To roll and buy Classes with better perks, you will need a great many Burgers. Dead Spells promo codes offer them for free to help you get the best start.

Active Dead Spells codes

Acquire Burgers to get new Classes (Image via Roblox)

Here are the working codes for Roblox Dead Spells. Redeem them at the earliest because they run the risk of expiring unexpectedly.

List of active codes in Dead Spells Code Rewards 1MVisits 50 Burgers (latest) ThousandLikes 50 Burgers VampireMansion! 50 Burgers

Expired Dead Spells codes

The following list is updated the moment a code becomes inactive. Currently, a single game code has expired.

List of inactive codes in Dead Spells Code Rewards Lizard Free rewards

How to redeem Dead Spells codes

Interact with Mr. Lizard to redeem codes (Image via Roblox)

You can redeem each active code for this game by following these steps:

Launch Dead Spells on Roblox.

Head to the Mr. Lizard NPC. The blue lizard can be found on the right after spawning in the game.

Interact with Mr. Lizard to open the code redemption box.

Type a valid code in the "Enter code here" text field.

Click the Claim button to get rewards instantly.

Roblox Dead Spells codes and their importance

The Class Shop in Dead Spells (Image via Roblox)

Burgers are a valuable resource in Roblox Dead Spells. You can use them to reroll Classes after accessing the Class Shop in the lobby. Interestingly, the game also offers the option to save Burgers and purchase a Class, whose cost scales based on its rarity. Players can buy Mythical Classes like Defected Shogun, King, and Necromancer, although they are extremely expensive.

Dead Spells code troubleshooting (how to fix)

The "Code does not exist or is expired!" error (Image via Roblox)

Roblox codes for Dead Spells must be entered precisely to claim rewards. Any extra spaces, letters, and numbers, as well as capitalization mistakes, can lead to a failed code redemption attempt. To avoid typos and maintain the correct letter-casing, it is advised to copy the active codes from this guide and paste them directly into the game's redemption box.

Where to find new Dead Spells codes

To keep track of codes, join the Dead Spells Discord server and keep an eye on the "updates" channel. The developer reveals new codes in that channel alongside information related to the latest and upcoming developments.

FAQs on Dead Spells codes

What is the latest code for Roblox Dead Spells?

1MVisits is the newest code for this adventure-exploration game.

Why are codes beneficial for players in Dead Spells?

By redeeming codes, players can get free Burgers, which can be used to reroll as well as buy Classes.

Are codes for Dead Spells case-sensitive?

Yes, codes for this game are case-sensitive, so the lowercase and uppercase letters must be entered exactly as provided in this article.

