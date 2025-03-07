Dead Rails speedrun guide

A leaderboard was added to Dead Rails in one of the recent updates, adding a competitive edge to this survival experience. This leaderboard includes the highest number of wins earned by each player, rewarding them with recognition for their effort. If you wish to be on this leaderboard or simply want to earn wins quickly, you must know how to speed through the game.

That’s where specific speedrunning tactics come into play. et’s take a look at the speedrunning requirements and general strategy to get the maximum number of wins in the shortest time possible.

A beginner’s guide to speedrunning Dead Rails

Main objective and preparation

The Ironclad Class (Image via Roblox)

Your primary objective as a Dead Rails runner is to streamline your progress to the 80,000-meter mark, which is where the game’s finish line is located. Once you reach this point, you must survive for four minutes while the drawbridge lowers and allows passage, opening the way to victory. Everything you do in the game is in service to this task, and a large part of succeeding is to ensure you are well-prepared.

The easiest way to do this is through Robux, giving you access to plenty of coal, powerful weapons, and a quick starting Class unlock. While you can go about this process manually and build your character up with the help of friends, it will end up slowing you down noticeably.

What you can do is play through a few sessions normally and collect Bonds that spawn in Sheriff’s Offices, Doctor’s Stores, and locations like The Castle. Bonds allow you to pick your starting Class, with the Ironclad being the best possible option of the ones available. The Ironclad Class receives heavy armor that grants you great survivability in exchange for reduced movement speed.

Bonds can also be used to amass coal, which is perhaps the most important resource of all. Make sure you have a sufficient supply of the same (32 to reach the end without stopping) before you start your journey. You may also purchase healing items before you set off for emergency healing if enemies get a few hits off along the way.

Lastly, pick any one weapon from the Gunsmith to carry along for protection. You can rely on the Revolver, as it’s a cheap and easily accessible option, but it can struggle to keep hordes at bay. Game pass guns like the Mauser C96 are typically better for this purpose.

Note that playing with one or two friends is the optimal way to speedrun the game. Doing it solo or with too many others can end up making runs quite challenging.

Gameplay tactics

The Mauser C96 (Image via Roblox)

Once you load up the train with coal and have everything prepared, set off on your journey by pressing and holding W while in the driver’s seat. What you’re aiming for is to reach the very end without stopping for anything. If you happen to run out of coal in the middle of the route, try not to stop at forts or major fortifications like The Castle.

You must try to preserve your HP for as long as possible, and these areas are hotspots for enemy hordes to overwhelm you. Once you reach the 80,000-meter mark, you must dismount and move to the drawbridge, where you must hold the Interact button for a while. While this happens, enemies will continue to pelt you with gunfire and melee attacks and you must attempt to avoid dying at all costs.

This can be simplified by a significant margin with one or two friends accompanying you on your journey. As long as one of you crosses the bridge, the game will count as a win for both. So, one of you can provide covering fire and draw aggro away while the other lowers the bridge.

Once the bridge is down, cross it to add a Win to your name.

FAQs

What is the best Class to speedrun Dead Rails?

The best Class for speedrunning Dead Rails is Ironclad.

How to get Ironclad Class in Dead Rails.

The Ironclad Class can be purchased at the Tailor for 100 Bonds.

How to reach the end of Dead Rails while speedrunning?

Use 32 or more coals to fuel your locomotive and reach the end without stopping, after which you must lower the drawbridge and survive until it can be crossed.

