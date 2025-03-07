Vampire Knife Dead Rails: Price, usage, and more

In Dead Rails, you can use various melee and ranged weapons to defeat the undead army that stands in your way. Among the best melee weapons in the experience is the Vampire Knife, which features an incredibly powerful ability: Life Leech. It lets you steal HP by attacking an enemy, allowing you to nullify any damage they deal with unrelenting attacks.

Ad

Read through this guide for an overview of the Vampire Knife and how to use it in battle.

Breaking down the Vampire Knife in Dead Rails

Overview and how to get

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Vampire Knife is among the most challenging weapons to acquire, being exclusively available in The Castle. The latter is an end game location found after crossing the 40,000-meter mark, populated by the most dangerous enemies in the experience.

Ad

Trending

The Knife can spawn in the upper floors of this structure, and getting to it entails fighting werewolves and vampires. That said, it is well worth the effort if you and your fellow Robloxians are equipped well enough to tackle these foes.

It has a base damage rating of 40 and a rather high attack speed. Combined with its Special Ability, Life Leech, it can make short work of enemies while healing you with successive strikes. Against certain enemies, the healing effect may entirely outpace the damage they deal.

Ad

Since it’s not purchasable, there is no price associated with this blade. Although not advisable, you can sell the Knife for a pittance. It will fetch $100 when sold.

As an end game weapon, the Vampire Knife is easily among the best and a staple for melee-focused players.

Also read: Dead Rails Navy Revolver guide

How to use

The Gunsmith's table (Image via Roblox)

There’s no special build requirement or secret sauce to using the Vampire Knife; it’s a plain melee weapon that benefits from successive attacks. Align your avatar in the general direction of the enemy and hack away to drain their health and replenish yours. The amount of HP you recover is proportional to the damage you deal, and you are hence incentivized to continue attacking without relenting.

Ad

Enemies like vampires and boss-level enemies may be able to kill you through the life steal by dealing sufficient damage, so be judicious with its usage. Even so, its high DPS can take care of almost anything the game has to offer.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How do I get the Vampire Knife in Dead Rails?

Vampire Knife spawns on the upper floors of The Castle, located at the 40,000-meter mark.

Ad

What is the Vampire Knife’s special ability in Dead Rails?

The Vampire Knife has a special ability called Life Leech, which recovers the user’s HP when hitting the enemy with consecutive attacks.

Is the Vampire Knife obtainable for free in Dead Rails?

Yes, the Vampire Knife can be acquired for free, provided you can reach The Castle and survive its inhabitants.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024