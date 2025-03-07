Navy Revolver Dead Rails: Overview, where to get, and more

To battle zombies in Dead Rails, you must collect different types of weapons that can dispatch the undead. The Navy Revolver is one such armament. This handgun packs a punch and can help you clear out the walking dead with relative ease, making it a good primary or secondary weapon.

This article breaks down what you need to know about the Navy Revolver in Dead Rails.

Breaking down the Navy Revolver in Dead Rails

Overview and where to get

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Navy Revolver is a powerful handgun boasting a high damage stat that pairs excellently with its high accuracy. You can make use of this weapon for fast and accurate shots, which is handy in every situation.

The Navy Revolver is typically found in forts found in the Wild, making it fairly challenging to acquire, particularly for newer players. We recommend exploring the different Forts of the Wilds in the company of fellow Robloxians.

Areas to find the weapon:

Fort Constitution

Outlaw's Fort

The Navy Revolver is considered to be a direct upgrade to the standard Revolver, offering significantly higher damage and accuracy. It uses the standard revolver ammo, which is fairly common. This means that keeping its ammo supply topped off is an easy task in regular gameplay. So, you can always fall back on this weapon if your main rifle or shotgun happens to run out.

Since it can only be found as a spawn, the weapon has no purchase price at the Gunsmith’s. That said, you can sell it to the same vendor for $30, which is the same as a regular Revolver.

Considering how difficult it can be to acquire the Navy Revolver, consider keeping it in your inventory for future usage.

Stats

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The stat line for the Navy Revolver is impressively high for a handgun. Its base damage rating sits at a hefty 50, which is on par with some of the rifles in the game. This weapon compares favorably to the standard Revolver, which has a standard damage rating of 34.

Of course, the Navy weapon can’t match a rifle’s headshot damage, falling noticeably short in that area, but it makes for a reliable sidearm.

The Navy Revolver can hold up to six rounds at once, as is the norm for revolvers. Its fire rate is roughly two shots per second, which is comparable to every other handgun in the experience.

Due to its impressive stat spread, we recommend nabbing it the first chance you get while exploring a fort.

FAQs

How to get the Navy Revolver in Dead Rails

The Navy Revolver can be picked up from spawn locations in the various heavily guarded forts of the Wild region.

What is the selling price for the Navy Revolver in Dead Rails?

The Navy Revolver has a selling price of $30, which is the same as the standard Revolver.

Is the Navy Revolver worth getting in Dead Rails?

It’s only worth getting the Navy Revolver if you are well-equipped to handle the challenging forts of the region.

