100 Players vs 1 Gorilla codes (May 2025)

By redeeming the latest 100 Players vs 1 Gorilla codes, you can get extra Bananas for in-game purchases. This Roblox experience selects one player as the gorilla and the rest as humans before pitting both parties in the battleground. While the gorilla has to use its brute strength and abilities, the players have to rely on their movement, weapons, and most importantly, teamwork.

Ad

Bananas are awarded to whoever survives the chaotic one-versus-all contest. However, if you prefer to get the in-game currency without getting your bones broken on the battlefield, you can redeem the featured active codes.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox 100 Players vs 1 Gorilla codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active 100 Players vs 1 Gorilla codes

Play as a gorilla or as a human (Image via Roblox)

There are a few prerequisites to redeem codes in 100 Players vs 1 Gorilla. You need to upvote the game and join the Interaction Studios Roblox group before using the following codes:

Ad

Trending

List of active codes in 100 Players vs 1 Gorilla Code Rewards 8KLIKES x100 Bananas (latest) FREEBANANAS x100 Bananas

Ad

Expired 100 Players vs 1 Gorilla codes

Currently, there are no expired codes in this game.

Also check: Latest Gorilla vs Humans codes

How to redeem Roblox 100 Players vs 1 Gorilla codes

The code redemption menu in the game (Image via Roblox)

Once you have joined the developer's Roblox group and liked the game, follow these steps to redeem codes in 100 Players vs 1 Gorilla:

Ad

Launch 100 Players vs 1 Gorilla on Roblox.

Click on the Shop button on the left side of the game screen.

button on the left side of the game screen. Select the Codes tab from the row of options at the top of the Shop menu.

tab from the row of options at the top of the Shop menu. Input a valid code in the "Enter Code" text box.

text box. Press the Claim button to submit the code and get rewards.

100 Players vs 1 Gorilla codes and their importance

Use Bananas to buy skins, weapons, and abilities (Image via Roblox)

Roblox codes for 100 Players vs 1 Gorilla offer Bananas, the primary in-game currency. Players can use them to buy Weapons, Gorilla Abilities, and Gorilla Skins after opening the Items tab. However, a few purchases are Robux-exclusive, which means you won't be able to unlock them with Bananas.

Ad

100 Players vs 1 Gorilla code troubleshooting (how to fix)

The "Invalid Code" error in 100 Players vs 1 Gorilla (Image via Roblox)

Cross-check your code entries for typographical mistakes and extra spaces to troubleshoot the "Invalid Code" error in Roblox 100 Players vs 1 Gorilla. Any mistypes and accidental spaces can cause a failed redemption attempt.

Ad

Moreover, make sure to access the code redemption system only on updated or new servers. You can join the said servers by restarting the Roblox game following an update.

Also check: Latest Zeno Piece codes

Where to find new 100 Players vs 1 Gorilla codes

The newest codes for Players vs 1 Gorilla can be found in the description of the Interaction Studios Roblox group. Additionally, the developer uses the in-game update logs to inform players about the new freebies.

Ad

FAQs on 100 Players vs 1 Gorilla codes

What is the latest code for Roblox 100 Players vs 1 Gorilla?

8KLIKES is the latest code for this gorilla-battling game.

How many times can a code be redeemed in 100 Players vs 1 Gorilla?

An active code can be redeemed only once with an account. When a player tries to use it twice, the redemption box shows the "Code already used!" error.

Ad

When are 100 Players vs 1 Gorilla promo codes released?

The developer releases new codes for 100 Players vs 1 Gorilla in celebration of game updates and milestones, such as reaching a specific number of upvotes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024