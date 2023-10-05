5 best Bloodlines in Roblox Shinobi Life 2

Roblox Shinobi Life 2, formerly known as Shindo Life, is a title based on the world-renowned Naruto franchise. In it, you are tasked with becoming an elite ninja on the map and completing quests to earn resources.

Additionally, you can use a variety of power-ups, weapons, and Bloodlines to be the best. Bloodlines, in particular, are vital in the game as they grant you special abilities. With the right Bloodline, you can triumph in the toughest PvP and boss fights.

There are three types of Bloodlines:

Eye Bloodlines

Clan Bloodlines

Elemental Bloodlines

This article lists the five best bloodlines in Roblox Shinobi Life 2 as of this writing.

Disclaimer: The topic is subjective and is based on the writer's opinions.

Ashura-Sizen, Raiden-Gold, and 3 more of the best Bloodlines in Roblox Shinobi Life 2

1) Ashura-Sizen

Ashura-Sizen comes under the Clan Bloodline group and is one of the, if not the strongest, Bloodlines in this meta. The skillset focuses on a wooden-style technique that steals Chi from the enemies. You can access the Ashura-Shizen transformation mode after reaching Level 50.

Additionally, this Bloodline is based on the fighting style of Asura Otsutsuki from the Naruto universe. Specializing in long-range combat, it is the ideal choice if you seek to vanquish your foes from a distance.

Abilities:

Golden Strike costs 25,000 Chi and has a 25-second cooldown.

Golden Dragon costs 25,000 Chi and has a 30-second cooldown.

Heavenly Barrage costs 30,000 Chi and has a 35-second cooldown.

2) Raiden-Gold

Raiden-Gold is one of the finest Eye Bloodlines in Roblox Shinobi Life 2 and is perfect if you want to be evasive in combat.

You can purchase this Bloodline for 799 Robux, provided you have the Bloodline Bag pass. The movesets revolve around players using shurikens and blades. Furthermore, you can activate Raiden-Gold mode to gain movement speed, HP, Chi, NIN, and Tai bonuses.

Abilities:

Shiver Combo costs 25,000 Chi and has a 25-second cooldown.

Shuriken Shiver costs 25,000 Chi and has a 25-second cooldown.

Shiver Counter costs 30,000 Chi and has a 25-second cooldown.

3) Aizden

Aizden belongs to the Clan Bloodline category, and its skill sets are centered on summoning the Aizden spirit and harnessing purple energy. You must collect nine Hollow Masks acquired by defeating Gen 3 Tailed Spirit bosses to obtain the Aizden Bloodline power.

If you're looking to do powerful AOE damage, you can consider using the Aizden Bloodline. However, you can only activate the Aizden modes if you are at or above Level 400.

Abilities:

God's Sphere costs 22,000 Chi and has a 25-second cooldown.

Reign Dawn costs 10,000 Chi and has a 23-second cooldown.

Vlad costs 24,000 Chi and has a 23-second cooldown.

4) Kamaki-Akuma

Kamaki-Akuma is an Eye Bloodline known for its blade-focused flame moveset in Roblox Shinobi Life 2. Kamaki-Akuma mode requires you to be above Level 400. During this transformation, you gain the ability to summon two formidable spirits: the Skeleton Samurai and the True Samurai spirits.

This transformation has three different stages, serving as the ultimate trump card for Kamaki-Akuma users. When facing dire situations or the deadliest adversaries, transitioning between these stages can help unleash a tremendous amount of damage.

Abilities:

Blade of Island costs 25,000 Chi and has a 25-second cooldown.

Destructo Disk costs 25,000 Chi and has a 25-second cooldown.

Blade of Inferno costs 20,000 Chi and has a 25-second cooldown.

5) Tetsuo-Kaijin

Tetsuo-Kaijin is a limited edition Clan Bloodline, available only to Bloodline Bag game pass owners, and can be purchased for just 400 Robux. You can also absorb incoming damage using the movesets of this Bloodline. Additionally, you can easily level up by using Tetsuo-Kaijin for quest grinding.

The transformation mode allows you to teleport and provides a significant movement speed boost. You can kite enemies or make other players waste their movesets using the Tetsuo-Kaijin mode.

Abilities:

Monke costs 25,000 Chi and has a 25-second cooldown.

Drago costs 10,000 Chi and has a 23-second cooldown.

Monke Spin costs 23,000 Chi and has a 24-second cooldown.

Honorable mentions of Bloodlines in Roblox Shinobi Life 2:

Sindai-Rengoku

Raiden-Saberu

Xeno-Azure

Renshiki-Ruby

Indra-Akuma-Purple

Riser-Inferno

The above-mentioned Bloodlines can be used by both new players and seasoned Roblox Shinobi Life 2 veterans.