The Headless Horseman bundle in Roblox: How to purchase, pricing, and more 

The Roblox platform features various types of games, UGCs, clothing, and accessories. Also, limited-edition accessories and bundles are available during special events and other important collaborations, and you can also acquire these items using Robux. This month, the Halloween season in the metaverse kickstarted early with the Headless Horseman available in the store.

The Headless Horseman bundle is one of the most sought-after virtual skin in Roblox. This statement is cemented by the fact that this bundle has been favored for a whopping 1.6 million times. As this is a seasonal bundle, interested buyers must act with haste to add this bundle to their inventory. Scroll ahead to learn more about its pricing, description, and included items.

The Headless Horseman bundle will be removed from the Roblox store on the first of October

How to buy the Headless Horseman bundle?

You can easily purchase the Headless Horseman bundle on the metaverse. All you have to do is follow the simple steps outlined below:

Launch the Roblox site.

Now, type "Headless Horseman" in the white "Search" text box next to the Robux option.

Hit the search icon to find the bundle.

Click on the Headless Horseman interface to open the purchase page. (You can scroll down to learn about the items included in the bundle.)

The Headless Horseman bundle will be displayed with the Robux price next to it (31,000 Robux)

If you don't have enough Robux, purchase them from the store or claim some through gift cards.

Hit the green "Buy" button to purchase the bundle.

To unbundle the recently purchased Headless Horseman bundle, simply access your inventory. Also, make sure to have enough Robux funds to buy the set, or else your transaction won't be successful. To acquire 31,000 Robux, interested buyers would need to spend approximately 387.50 USD.

Items in the Headless Horseman Bundle

Once you unbundle the Headless Horseman set, you will receive the following items:

Headless Horseman’s Gear (Jack-o'-Lantern pumpkin)

Headless Horseman Costume (black attire)

Headless Horseman Left Arm

Headless Horseman Right Arm

Headless Horseman Left Leg

Headless Horseman Right Leg

Headless Horseman Torso (black colored coat)

Headless Horseman Head (empty headpiece)

The bundle features one of the most unique headpieces on the Roblox platform. The Headless Horseman Head features an empty model with its axis set at 0,0,0.

Description and history of the Headless Horseman bundle in Roblox

The Headless Horseman bundle was inspired by the Headless Horseman villain in Tim Burton's timeless classic Sleepy Hollow, starring Johnny Depp. The following is the official description of the Headless Horseman bundle and also a famous dialogue from the movie:

"No, you must believe me. It was a horseman, a dead one. Headless."

The set debuted on the metaverse during the 2013 Halloween special event. Right after its release, the bundle garnered positive reviews due to its portrayal of the iconic villain from the gothic Sleepy Hollow world.