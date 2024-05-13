5 best Bosses in Blox Fruits (Second Sea)

Roblox's Blox Fruit offers players a chance to explore various locations on the vast map. They can collect new items and fight various bosses to grind their levels and earn more money to purchase exciting things from the store. However, not every boss in the Second Sea is worth visiting time and time again. Some of them don't have good drops while others are too tough.

Hence, this article will list five of the best Bosses in Blox Fruit's Second Sea. This will allow you to shortlist the ones you should target for grinding and which ones are worth spending time and energy on.

Note: The article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

Five best Roblox Blox Fruits Bosses in the Second Sea

1) Fajita

Fajita is an amazing box in the game (Image via Roblox || Blox Fruits Fandom)

Fajita is one of the Blox Fruits bosses in the second sea that players can fight. He is based on Admiral Fujitora from One Piece and uses similar moves as his counterpart. Despite being blind, he possesses the Gravity devil fruit and has a variety of moves that can be devastating.

However, defeating him is worth it since he drops the Gravity Cane and Meteorite both of which are rare drops and extremely useful in the long run. Apart from this, Fajita also offers a lot of money and experience upon defeat which makes him worth fighting.

2) Don Swan

Don Swan is worth fighting in the game (Image via Roblox || Blox Fruits Fandom)

Don Swan is another one of the amazing Bosses in the Second Sea. He is difficult yet a necessary obstacle that players need to pass if they wish to level up and head over to the third sea. While locating and reaching Don Swan can be slightly difficult, his drops are extremely good and worth obtaining.

Upon defeat, he drops a variety of things including Guardian Boots, money, and the ability to evolve to V3, and also unlocks the quests for the Third Sea in the game. This is one of the reasons why he is such a popular boss.

Also read: Best anime-inspired Robox games.

3) Awakened Ice Admiral

Awakened Ice Admiral can be a challenging boss in the game (Image via Roblox || Blox Fruits Fandom)

Awakened Ice Admiral is yet another boss from the Second Sea that holds importance for players. This is mainly because he drops the Library Key and the Hidden Key which are important items in the game. On top of that, he also offers a good amount of experience and money upon defeat making him a lucrative opponent in Blox Fruits.

Players should not confuse him with the Ice Admiral from the First Sea. While both share the same name and several of the moves, Awakened Ice Admiral is a much more formidable opponent that requires players to level up and be prepared beforehand.

4) Tide Keeper

Tide Keeper is a difficult boss in the game (Image via Roblox || Blox Fruits Fandom)

Tide Keeper is an interesting boss who has some great drops but also some of the worst drop rates. Players looking to collect the Dragon Trident or the Water Key will need to fight this boss numerous times before he gives any one of these items.

Since his spawn time is quite big, it can be difficult waiting for the boss to reappear and fight. However, the boss fight is interesting and doesn't feel boring. This is one of the reasons why players like to go against Tide Keeper even though he can feel like a chore thanks to his spawn window.

5) Jeremy

Jeremy is a good boss if you're looking to grind (Image via Roblox || Blox Fruits Fandom)

Jeremy is a decently good boss who appears in the Second Sea. While he is not the most difficult of the bosses in the area, he can still pose a challenge to new arrivals coming from the First Sea in Blox Fruits. However, he is also one of the best bosses to farm honor and experience for low-level players who want to proceed in the game.

Jeremy drops the Black Spiky Coat upon defeat which is a cool item to collect. Apart from that, he also offers monetary rewards along with experience points. He is a cool boss to fight and has a variety of moves that might surprise players for the first time.

FAQs about Blox Fruits

How many seas are in the game?

Currently, the game has three seas that players can explore.

What anime is Blox Fruits based on?

The game is based on the popular anime and manga series called One Piece.

Do all the bosses have different spawn times?

Yes, all the bosses in the game take some time to reappear upon defeat. Each one has a different spawn period where some take a lot of time while others respawn quicker.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback