5 best breeds in Roblox Wild Horse Islands 

In Roblox Wild Horse Islands, you must tame horses and complete various challenges on a vast map. Additionally, you need to craft new materials (by mining), find new horses, and unlock special accessories (coats and more). You can also earn coins by farming and harvesting crops on your in-game land and obtain foals in the breeding center by choosing the desired option in the pop-up interface after talking to Francine (NPC).

Each horse breed comes with different attributes, including speed, stamina, agility, and jump. That said, this article explores the five best breeds in Roblox Wild Horse Islands.

Disclaimer: The topic is subjective and is based on the writer's opinions.

Thoroughbred, Akhal-Teke, and three other best horses in Roblox Wild Horse Islands

1) Thoroughbred

The Thoroughbred is the fastest breed in Roblox Wild Horse Islands, with a maximum speed of 100. The following are the attributes of the Thoroughbred breed in the game:

Agility - 75 - 85

Stamina - 50 - 60

Speed - 90 - 100

Jump - 45 - 55

Strength - 45 - 55

These horses are considered rare and can be found grazing on all the islands within the game. However, taming them can be challenging, so it's advisable to have many lassos along with a fast horse breed to tame Thoroughbreds. They are also well-suited for races and challenging quests.

You can also use Diamond, Topaz, Emerald, and Amethyst Lassos for increased strength and range when taming these horses.

2) Akhal-Teke

Akhal-Teke breed has the best stamina of 100 in Roblox Wild Horse Islands. The following are the attributes of Akhal-Teke:

Agility - 80 - 90

Stamina - 90 - 100

Speed - 70 - 80

Jump - 70 - 80

Strength - 40 - 50

This breed has a rare chance to spawn on the islands, so if you happen to spot one, do everything you can to tame it. Additionally, you can use them in the breeding center to obtain foals of this breed.

3) Arabian

The Arabian breed in Roblox Wild Horse Islands is based on real-life Arabian horses. The following are the attributes of the Arabian breed:

Agility - 80 - 90

Stamina - 90 - 100

Speed - 75 - 85

Jump - 75 - 85

Strength - 45 - 50

This breed is relatively rare and may require some time to find. The good news is that they appear on all islands in Roblox Wild Horse Islands. Additionally, the Arabian breed has some of the finest event coats in the game, including Fawn, Skeleton, Equinox, and Spring.

4) Friesian

Friesians are among the most sought-after breeds in Roblox Wild Horse Islands, receiving a rework during the January 2023 update. They are also the second-rarest breed in the game. Their attributes are as follows:

Agility - 75 - 85

Stamina - 65 - 75

Speed - 60 - 70

Jump - 65 - 75

Strength - 70 - 80

They have a variety of coats that can be bought from the in-game shop using tokens. You can also tame the horse with a specific coat in the wild. The event coats are Fawn Friesian, Love Dappe (Valentine skin), Tidal Wave, Pink Hearted White, Fiend, and Golden Apple.

5) Fjord

This is the most common horse breed on the list and can be found on all the islands. Their attributes are as follows:

Agility - 55 - 60

Stamina - 60 - 80

Speed - 40 - 50

Jump - 50 - 60

Strength - 85 - 95

Besides being one of the strongest breeds in the game, they are also the smallest in Roblox Wild Horse Islands.

Halloween event

Currently, you can participate in the Halloween event and collect Souls to obtain limited-edition coats and resources. Additionally, the Unicorn Academy Event is also active, and you can acquire six different Unicorns along with different accessories on the special Unicorn Island.