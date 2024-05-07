5 best cars in Driving Empire 

Driving Empire is one of Roblox's best driving simulator games and features hundreds of cars. It offers numerous ride options; some are good for circuits while others are suitable for cross-country or other races. However, new players can easily get overwhelmed by the number of options and often purchase the wrong car.

Hence, this article goes over some of the best cars in Driving Empire for players who have completed the game as well as those who are just starting.

Note: The article is subjective and based on the writer's opinion.

5 of the best cars you can pick in Roblox's Driving Empire

1) TVR Cerbera Speed 12

Speed 12 is an amazing car in the game (Image via Roblox)

Top Speed: 240 mph (386 km/h)

240 mph (386 km/h) 0-60 mph: 2.9 seconds

2.9 seconds Handling: 64%

64% Price: $850,000

The TVR Cerbera Speed 12 is one of the best overall cars in Driving Empire. It offers amazing performance and has no issues. While it will obviously struggle against the high-end cars in the game, it is ideal for beginners.

New players might find this car a bit costly, but it's relatively cheap considering the price-to-performance ratios in Driving Empire. This makes it worth buying in the game.

2) Hennessey Venom GT

Venom GT is quite incredible (Image via Roblox)

Top Speed: 270 mph (434 km/h)

270 mph (434 km/h) 0-60 mph: 2.7 seconds

2.7 seconds Handling: 64%

64% Price: $2,000,000

The Hennessey Venom GT is another amazing car in Roblox's Driving Empire that offers insane top speed allowing players to acquire good track time records. The car's official handling stat is relatively high but it tends to oversteer a bit. Hence, familiarizing yourself with the controls will increase your probability of winning.

On the other hand, its incredible speed and acceleration make it an amazing vehicle in Driving Empire. While its cost might be a little high, it is the perfect investment to effortlessly win races against expensive cars in the game.

3) Pagani Huayra R

Huayra R offers great speed and performance (Image via Roblox)

Top Speed: 240 mph (386 km/h)

240 mph (386 km/h) 0-60 mph: ~2.4 seconds

~2.4 seconds Handling: 63%

63% Price: $7,500,000

If you plan to do many circuit races in Driving Empire, the Pagani Huayra R is the best option. It is considered one of the fastest cars for circuits and offers incredible performance for its price, making it a sensible investment for players with spare cash.

While the Huayra R's strength lies in circuit races, it also performs decently well in cross-country races. It can easily keep up with other cars on the track and secure a win once you get the hang of the controls.

Also read: Latest Driving Empire codes.

4) Hennessey Venom F5

Venom F5 is one of the best options in the game (Image via Roblox)

Top Speed: 310 mph (498 km/h)

310 mph (498 km/h) 0-60 mph: 2.6 seconds

2.6 seconds Handling: 77%

77% Price: $5,000,000

The Hennessey Venom F5 is one of the best cars in the game thanks to its incredible top speed, handling, and overall performance. Even after the recent nerf, it is overpowered and can be quite overwhelming for new players.

However, its price and performance make it one of the best cars for almost every type of race in the game. It can race cross-country without hassle but might struggle on the circuits due to the excessive power; nothing a little practice can't improve.

5) SSC Tuatara

SSC Tuatara would be an iconic addition to your collection (Image via Roblox)

Top Speed: 295 mph (474 km/h)

295 mph (474 km/h) 0-60 mph: 2.5 seconds

2.5 seconds Handling: 49%

49% Price: $3,100,000

SSC Tuatara might be one of the most popular cars in the Driving Empire. It was removed from the game in 2021 but was brought back with more details and performance. The car offers incredible speed and performance, making it worth owning in the game.

The Tuatara's great price-to-performance ratio makes it a good investment and an ideal choice for almost every track in the game. While you might need to practice a little before jumping into high-stake races, the SSC Tuatara will not disappoint once you're familiar with it.

FAQs about Roblox's Driving Empire

Is Driving Empire the best racing game on Roblox?

It is definitely one of the best racing games on the platform thanks to the huge collection of cars, amazing graphics, and race options.

Does the game get regular updates?

Yes, the game gets updates quite frequently, adding new events, vehicles, and rewards.

Do you need expensive cars to win races in the game?

No, you only need to improve your driving skills and familiarize yourself with the race tracks. Cheap or relatively cheap cars can easily dominate expensive ones if the driver is skilled.

