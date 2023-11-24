5 best event dragons in Roblox Dragon Adventures as of November 2023

Roblox Dragon Adventures has become a hit among fans, and one of the reasons for that is its expansive roster of majestic dragons. Among these winged entities, certain dragons stand out as rare gems because they can only be obtained via trading and time-limited events. This makes these elusive creatures highly coveted treasures.

This article will list the five best event dragons in Roblox Dragon Adventures for November 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Volkumos and 5 other amazing event Dragons in Roblox Dragon Adventures as of November 2023

1) Volkumos

Volkumos is a radiant beast that was introduced during the 2021 Roblox Dragon Adventures Solstice Event. If you want to obtain it the easy way via an auction, then get ready to witness a minimum bid of 50,000 Gold Coins because this majestic creature comes with formidable statistics.

It goes from a defense of 2 at level 1 to a breathtaking 30 at level 20. Moreover, Volkumos commands the skies with 135 Breath damage and 410 Bite damage at this level.

Key stats:

Aliases: Vol, Volk

Vol, Volk Obtained by: Solstice 2021 Mission, Red Giant Egg Tier (1-5), Solar Winds Egg

Solstice 2021 Mission, Red Giant Egg Tier (1-5), Solar Winds Egg Size: Large

Large Growth time: Tamed: 2h 20m 00s, Wild: 1h 52m 00s

Tamed: 2h 20m 00s, Wild: 1h 52m 00s Breeding cooldown: N/A

N/A Date added: August 28, 2021

August 28, 2021 Concept artist: Stood_04

Though gamers can trade this dragon now, that wasn't always possible. However, after January 5, 2022, the game developers allowed players to add this celestial wonder to their collection via trading.

2) Aranga

Aranga was added during the 2020 Roblox Dragon Adventures Easter Event. This medium-sized marvel can be yours for the taking if you're ready for a starting bid of 50,000 Gold Coins if you go down the auction route.

Aranga's stats grow from level 1's defense of 2 to level 20's 25. With 130 Breath damage and 375 Bite damage at the latter level, it is a formidable addition to your Dragon Adventures roster.

Unlike Volkumos, Aranga has been available for trading and auctioning ever since it was released in the game.

Key stats:

Aliases: Bun, Bunny

Bun, Bunny Obtained by: Easter Egg 2020, Easter Egg 2021, Easter Egg 2022, Easter 2022 Wheel, Easter Egg 2023, Easter 2023 Wheel

Easter Egg 2020, Easter Egg 2021, Easter Egg 2022, Easter 2022 Wheel, Easter Egg 2023, Easter 2023 Wheel Size: Medium

Medium Growth time: Tamed: 2h 00m 00s, Wild: 1h 36m 00s

Tamed: 2h 00m 00s, Wild: 1h 36m 00s Breeding cooldown: N/A

N/A Date added: April 12, 2020

April 12, 2020 Concept artist: PinkVVitch

3) Hexalios

Hexalios is a behemoth from the 2020 Roblox Dragon Adventures Solstice Event. It can be yours with a minimum bid of 50,000 Gold Coins via auctioning. This colossal dragon offers a defense of 1 at level 1 to 20 at level 20.

It comes with 130 Breath damage and 450 Bite damage at level 20, which makes Hexalios a force to be reckoned with. Unlike Volkumos, this dragon has been available for trading and auctioning since its arrival.

Key stats:

Aliases: Hex

Hex Obtained by: Solstice Egg 2020, Solstice Egg 2021, Solar Star Egg Tier (1-5), Red Giant Egg Tier (1-5), White Dwarf Egg Tier (1-5), Solar Winds Egg

Solstice Egg 2020, Solstice Egg 2021, Solar Star Egg Tier (1-5), Red Giant Egg Tier (1-5), White Dwarf Egg Tier (1-5), Solar Winds Egg Size: Huge

Huge Growth time: Tamed: 3h 00m 00s, Wild: 2h 24m 00s

Tamed: 3h 00m 00s, Wild: 2h 24m 00s Breeding cooldown: N/A

N/A Date added: August 7, 2020

August 7, 2020 Concept artist: Brippu

4) Fayrah

Fayrah was born out of the flames of the 2020 Roblox Dragon Adventure Valentine's Event, and it can be yours for the taking if you make a minimum bid of 25,000 Gold Coins. This medium-sized creature presents a basic defense of 1 at level 1, which increases to 15 at level 20. It also boasts 125 Breath damage and 450 Bite damage at level 20, which makes Fayrah a symbol of love and power.

Similar to Hexalios, this majestic dragon has also been available to be traded since its debut.

Key stats:

Aliases: Fay, Phoenix

Fay, Phoenix Obtained by: Egg Of Love, Metaverse Egg, Charmed Egg, Sweet Egg

Egg Of Love, Metaverse Egg, Charmed Egg, Sweet Egg Size: Medium

Medium Growth time: Tamed: 1h 20m 00s, Wild: 1h 04m 00s

Tamed: 1h 20m 00s, Wild: 1h 04m 00s Breeding cooldown: N/A

N/A Date added: February 14, 2020

February 14, 2020 Concept artist: Original: Recembilence, Remodel: Laybel

5) Tosknir

Tosknir was a product of the 2019 Roblox Dragon Adventure Winter Event and can be yours with a minimum bid of 50,000 Gold Coins. This medium-sized dragon offers a defense of 2 at level 1 and sees it increase to 30 at level 20. It also inflicts a respectable 125 Breath damage and 450 Bite damage at the same level.

Similar to two other dragons on this list, Tosknir is a winter wonder that players have been able to trade since its release.

Key stats:

Aliases: Tosk, Tusk

Tosk, Tusk Obtained by: Winter Egg 2019, Winter Egg 2021, Winter 2021 Wheel, Winter Egg 2022, Winter 2022 Wheel

Winter Egg 2019, Winter Egg 2021, Winter 2021 Wheel, Winter Egg 2022, Winter 2022 Wheel Size: Medium

Medium Growth time: Tamed: 1h 46m 40s, Wild: 1h 25m 20s

Tamed: 1h 46m 40s, Wild: 1h 25m 20s Breeding cooldown: N/A

N/A Date added: January 24, 2020

January 24, 2020 Concept artist: Brippu, oiLumo

These were the best Event Dragons that Roblox Dragon Adventures has to offer.