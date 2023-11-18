5 best World Dragons in Roblox Dragon Adventures

If you're venturing into the fantastical realm of Roblox Dragon Adventures, you'll want to get your hands on the most magnificent and powerful world dragons that traverse the virtual skies of the game. Although obtaining World Dragons is not very easy, your efforts will be well worth the reward if you're successful.

In this article, we've created a list of the best 5 World Dragons that you need to get your hands on in Dragon Adventures. So, without wasting any more time, let's jump in!

Note: This article is subjective and it reflects the views of the writer.

Unveiling the Top 5 World Dragons in Roblox Dragon Adventures

1. Numine: The Titan of Volcano

The Numine is a volcanic powerhouse that dominates the skies of Roblox Dragon Adventures. Also referred to as the Titan, it can be obtained with the help of the Volcano Egg, Solstice Egg 2021, Solar Star Inert Egg, Solar Star Egg Tier (1-5), and the Solar Winds Egg.

With a menacing bite and fiery breath, it becomes a force to be reckoned with. If you're eyeing this majestic beast, you have to be prepared with a minimum starting bid of 1,000 Gold Coins.

Since Numine is quite large in size, it takes approximately 2 hours to grow up and has a breeding cooldown of 45 minutes. It was originally added to this Roblox game on August 11, 2019, by Original Concept Artist: Sonar Studios, but was later remodeled by Brippu.

Here is a rundown of Numine's Stats at Level 20:

Defense: 15

15 Attack: 130 Breath, 450 Bite

130 Breath, 450 Bite Speed: 50 Walk, 30 Fly

50 Walk, 30 Fly Health: 3,000

2. Khepera: The Beetle of the Desert

The Khepera resembles a colossal beetle, which earns it the nickname, The Beetle of the Desert. Khepera is a swift and formidable desert dweller obtainable only via the Desert Egg. It is neither too small nor too big in size and takes around 55 minutes to grow up.

The Khepera has a breeding cooldown of 1 hour and was originally drawn by TyrantDinosaur889. The minimum bid required to make this dragon yours starts at 5,000 Gold Coins.

Here is a rundown of Khepera's Stats at Level 20:

Defense: 60

60 Attack: 120 Breath, 450 Bite

120 Breath, 450 Bite Speed: 40 Walk, 36 Fly

40 Walk, 36 Fly Health: 3,250

3. Mother Dragon: The Giant of Fantasy

The Mother Dragon is a colossal being from the realm of Fantasy. Boasting impressive defensive capabilities and devastating attacks, it is also known as the Mother or MD in the Roblox Dragon Adventures community. The Mother Dragon can be hatched from the Fantasy Egg, the Solstice Egg 2020, or the Solar Winds Egg. It takes around 2.5 hours to fully grow and has a breeding cooldown of 7 days.

This behemoth was originally crafted by the TyrantDinosaur889, while the advanced effects were done by BellVibeChecks and TIPE_NAME. It was finally added to Roblox Dragon Adventures on November 29, 2019. To claim the Mother Dragon you have to be prepared to start bidding at a minimum of 10,000 Gold Coins, and the price only goes up from there.

Here is a rundown of the Mother Dragon's Stats at Level 20:

Defense: 25

25 Attack: 150 Breath, 600 Bite

150 Breath, 600 Bite Speed: 40 Walk, 31 Fly

40 Walk, 31 Fly Health: 6,500

4. Venid: The Wasp of Wasteland

Venid, or The Wasp, is a diminutive but fierce dragon in Roblox Dragon Adventures. Hailing from the Wastelands, this dragon boasts agility and potent attacks which make it a sought-after companion. Venid can be hatched from the Toxic Egg, Lunar Toxic Egg, Mecha Egg, Mecha Egg 2023, Supercharged Mecha Egg, and the Solar Chaos Egg. It has a Growth time of approximately 55 minutes and a breeding cooldown of 30 minutes.

Venid was originally drawn by Brippu and oiLumo and was finally added to the game on March 6, 2020. If you fail to obtain Venid via the eggs, you can bid for this dragon. But keep in mind that the bidding starts at 5,000 Gold Coins and only goes upwards if you want this tiny powerhouse by your side.

Here is a rundown of Venid's Stats at Level 20:

Defense: 10

10 Attack: 110 Breath, 250 Bite

110 Breath, 250 Bite Speed: 38 Walk, 60 Fly

38 Walk, 60 Fly Health: 1,250

5. Radidon: The radiant giant of wastelands

Also emerging from the Wasteland, the Radidon, a.k.a. Rad, is a radiant giant. It becomes a force to be reckoned with as it has a good mix of both formidable defense and powerful attacks. This beast can be hatched from the Toxic Egg, Solstice Egg 2020, Lunar Toxic Egg, Mecha Egg, Mecha Egg 2023, and the Supercharged Mecha Egg. It takes around 3 hours to fully grow up, and like the Mother Dragon, has a breeding cooldown of 7 days.

Crafted by the talented Brippu, Radidon was added to Roblox Dragon Adventures on March 6, 2020. And if you're aiming to make this colossal dragon your own but don't have the means to hatch it via eggs then you can bid for it; the lowest bid for Radidon remains stagnant around 10,000 Gold Coins.

Here is a rundown of Radidon's Stats at Level 20:

Defense: 50

50 Attack: 160 Breath, 550 Bite

160 Breath, 550 Bite Speed: 50 Walk, 33 Fly

50 Walk, 33 Fly Health: 5,750

So there you have it folks! Choose wisely and embark on an epic journey with your new and awesome dragon companion.