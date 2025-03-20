In Blue Lock Rivals, Flows are passive stat bonuses that add an additional perk to your play style and allow you to gain an advantage in a match. You can get a Flow by performing Spins in the associated menu, but knowing when to reroll and when to keep can be tricky. It’s not always evident when a particular Flow suits your play style and so, you must weigh your options carefully.

We list the five best Flows in Blue Lock Rivals, which include the Soul Harvester, Prodigy, Dribbler, Awakened Genius, and Wild Card. Read on to learn what makes them stand out from the other Flows.

Note: The entries listed in this article are based on the writer’s opinion. They are in no particular order.

5 best Flows in Blue Lock Rivals World Class SAE

1) Soul Harvester

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Soul Harvester is currently the only World-Class Flow in the game, and it’s easy to see why it’s the best once you read its passive effect. It reduces all ability cooldown by 10%, increases overall movement speed, and adds an extra charge for dribble and head each. The other Flows simply don’t offer anything of the same magnitude, making it head and shoulders above the rest.

2) Prodigy

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Prodigy is a Mythic Flow offering bonuses that are nifty for someone in an attacking position on the field. You gain increased shot power, amplified movement speed, and a curve for your basic shots. These perks are well-suited for Striker Styles like Rin and Shidou, who make the most out of its offensive potential.

3) Dribbler

Flow Spins (Image via Roblox)

Dribbler is a Mythic Flow that balances its passive boosts, making it good for multiple positions. For Strikers, it increases shot power, while for mid-field positions that carry the ball across the field, it improves dribber duration. Furthermore, it amplifies movement speed while in possession of the ball, making it great for any position on the field.

These qualities make it worth keeping, if you happen to receive it while performing Spins.

4) Awakened Genius

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Awakened Genius is somewhat of a supporting Flow, providing all team members with 20% of their Flow gauge. In addition to this powerful effect, it is well-suited for mid-field positions, as it increases the number of dribbles you are allowed to perform. Lastly, it also increases shot power like the other Mythic Flows on this list.

This Flow is a good all-rounder, making it worth keeping if you happen to receive it.

5) Wild Card

Starting a match (Image via Roblox)

The final entry on this list is the Legendary Wild Card, a Flow that randomly gives you a large boost in one of three stats. You have a chance to receive a speed, shot power, or stamina boost, which makes it a heavily RNG-reliant Flow. The odds of receiving one or all three boosts can turn the tides in your favor and often, you will find these bonuses being a lifesaver.

The second effect it applies is a card aura, which circles around you while you move across the field. This Flow may not be the ideal pick if you value consistency above all else, but it can be a valuable asset in a pinch.

