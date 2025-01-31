How to get the Dragon Cape in Blue Lock Rivals

The soccer-focused experience, Blue Lock Rivals, offers plenty of cosmetic options for avatar customization. One standout cosmetic item is the Dragon Cape, grand prize of the Lunar New Year Event, which started on January 29, 2025. You can claim the Cape during the event period by completing the Lunar New Year event's battle pass.

Here’s how to get the Dragon Cape and a brief overview of the Lunar New Year Event in Blue Lock Rivals.

Getting the Dragon Cape in Blue Lock Rivals

The Dragon Cape (Image via Roblox)

The Dragon Cape is the main prize of the Lunar New Year event, earned by completing the battle pass ladder. Inspired by the mythical creature, it features a red and gold color scheme.

Completing the battle pass ladder requires you to complete the quests listed in the event menu to gain XP. As you continue to accrue XP, you will level up and receive various prizes, with the final one being the aforementioned cape. In total, you need to collect 960 XP to acquire the Dragon Cape and add it to your collection.

The event is set to end on February 8, 2025, so consider leveling up to the fifth step in the battle pass before then and get the coveted cosmetic.

About the Lunar New Year Event

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The Lunar New Year Event is a limited-time celebration of the holiday of the same name, implemented in the form of a battle pass. You can complete the associated quests and earn XP, allowing you to level up and earn various rewards. In total, there are five levels to be climbed by accruing experience points.

Quests are limited in number but they reset every day, incentivizing logging in and completing them during the event period. Furthermore, these objectives are fairly standard as well and can be completed through normal gameplay. So, you won’t have to go out of your way to finish these missions.

Here are the rewards for completing the Lunar New Year Event battle pass:

Level 1 (160 XP): Ride emote

Level 2 (400 XP): 2x Spins

Level 3 (640 XP): Dragon title

Level 4 (800 XP): 2x Spins

Level 5 (960 XP): Dragon Cape

FAQs

How to get the Dragon Cape in Blue Lock Rivals

The Dragon Cape can be obtained by reaching level 5 in the Lunar New Year Event.

How much XP is required to get the Dragon Cape in Blue Lock Rivals?

You need 960 XP to get the Dragon Cape in the Lunar New Year Event.

When will the Lunar New Year Event end in Blue Lock Rivals?

The Lunar New Year Event will end on February 8, 2025.

