5 best gamepasses in Roblox Obby but you have a Jetpack

Roblox offers many obstacle course games, such as Obby but you have a Jetpack, developed by Jetpack Industry. These titles offer a variety of interesting and challenging obstacle courses that can be tailored to suit individual interests and skill levels. Players get to control a powerful jetpack in the game, adding an exhilarating twist to the conventional obstacle course.

A new firework quest has been added to World 4 that invites players to find scattered fireworks to gain special jetpack skins. With this dependable jetpack, they may overcome obstacles in 50 exciting stages.

Players strive to overcome the Obby's various difficulties, whether for a coveted spot on the general leaderboard or the speedrun leaderboards. By using gamepasses, players can potentially quicken their rise to the top.

Best gamepasses in Roblox Obby but you have a Jetpack

1) VIP pass

Current price: 175 Robux

The VIP pass grants entry to the VIP chamber, which is handily situated next to the spawn location. With the use of this pass, Roblox players can take advantage of exclusive opportunities, challenges, and features that aren't available to normal attendees.

2) World pass

Current price: 399 Robux

With the World pass, players' options for exploration greatly increase. For those who prefer a more open-world and adventurous approach, this pass offers a shortcut by removing the need to complete each planet before moving on to the next.

3) Double wins

Current price: 199 Robux

Double Wins puts fans in the fast lane and gives them twice the wins upon successfully completing the difficult obstacle course. This gamepass not only expedites progression but also heightens the sense of accomplishment.

4) Custom colors

Current price: 99 Robux

The Custom Colors gamepass stands out as a colorful choice for those seeking customization. Allowing users to change the color of their jetpack, this feature guarantees they will fly through obstacles with style and gives their aerial adventures a unique touch. The sky turns into a blank canvas for personal creation, with vibrant neons and beautiful pastels.

5) Easy mode

Current price: 199 Robux

People looking for a less strenuous challenge are drawn to Easy Mode gamepass. With this gamepass, which disables kill blocks and significantly increases jetpack fuel by 50%, difficult barriers become a breeze to navigate. It also appeals to a wider audience, allowing players of different skill levels to enjoy Roblox Obby.

Codes in Roblox Obby but you have a Jetpack

Roblox developers offer some in-game rewards and items that can be acquired by redeeming these free codes:

ice243 - Players can redeem code for an Ice Cream Dominus Pet

floppa - Players can redeem code for a free pet

vanilla - Players can redeem code for free rewards

ice1 - Players can redeem code for free rewards

YTCODE1 - Players can redeem code for a uTube Broli Pet

HUGEWINS - Players can redeem code for +45 Wins

code124 - Players can redeem code for a uTube Boku Pet

winpack - Players can redeem code for +35 Wins

RELEASE - Players can redeem code for free rewards

Once redeemed, these rewards are added immediately to the account.