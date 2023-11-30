Exploring all the Gamepasses and codes in Roblox The Survival Game 

Roblox The Survival Game is an action-packed adventure experience where players must survive in a medieval environment. You also have the complete liberty to do anything from farming to forming kingdoms with other players in the game. After a certain point, you will require a lot of resources and other items to increase your in-game influence. That's when Gamepasses and codes come into play, as they will reward you with free perks, resources, and more.

Gamepasses are only obtainable via Robux, while codes are free and can be redeemed by any player. Read ahead to learn about them in Roblox The Survival Game.

There are seven Gamepasses in Roblox The Survival Game

1) x2 Resources! Gamepass

Cost - 1,189 Robux

Your resource income is doubled the default amount after purchasing this pass. Consider purchasing the x2 Resources! Gamepass only if you are struggling to gather resources in-game.

2) x2 Experience! Gamepass

Cost - 989 Robux

Obtain the x2 Experience! pass to earn twice the amount of XP and level up all your skills at a faster rate. After you max all your skills, you can use the Rebirth Token to reset your mastery levels. This is the perfect pass for players who spend hours on end in Roblox The Survival Game.

3) x2 Power Tool! Gamepass

Cost - 499 Robux

All your gathering tools do twice the normal damage when stockpiling resources on the map. That said, players can easily fill up their in-game coffers after purchasing x2 Power Tool! and x2 Resources! passes in Roblox The Survival Game.

4) Paint Tool! Gamepass

Cost - 399 Robux

You can customize the exterior of your in-game buildings with a variety of new colors and styles. If you only focus on the action part of the gameplay, then don't waste Robux on this pass.

5) x2 Hunger! Gamepass

Cost - 299 Robux

The x2 Hunger Gamepass increases your character's hunger resistance, as the hunger rate will slowly drop compared to the default rate. Acquire this pass if you get busy with other important in-game activities.

6) Kingdom Customization! Gamepass

Cost - 249 Robux

You can choose the color of your Kingdom Banners and use custom in-game icons with the Kingdom Customization! pass.

7) Player Cosmetics! Gamepass

Cost - 189 Robux

Unlock the custom color palette feature on the character customization interface. The palette includes Hue, Saturation, Brightness, and Hex options for you to customize the color of your character's hair and facial hair.

Codes in Roblox The Survival Game

Copy and paste the following codes in the Cosmetics code box to obtain free armor and accessories:

hoopieisepic – Redeem code for Magenta Crown (Latest)

– Redeem code for Magenta Crown (Latest) mangoisawesome – Redeem code for Mango Wings (Latest)

– Redeem code for Mango Wings (Latest) tanqrisawesome – Redeem code for Gladiator Helmet (Latest)

– Redeem code for Gladiator Helmet (Latest) magmamighty – Redeem code for Magma horns

– Redeem code for Magma horns antlersofdoom – Redeem code for an Antlers of Doom accessory

– Redeem code for an Antlers of Doom accessory iwillsurvive – Redeem code for a Mighty Grey Wolf Pelt

The value of the aforementioned rewards will skyrocket once the codes expire. Hence, claim them before it's too late.

The value of the aforementioned rewards will skyrocket once the codes expire. Hence, claim them before it's too late.